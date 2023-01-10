Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’) poised to win Golden Globe for a mockumentary, just like Amy Poehler, Steve Carell

“ Abbott Elementary ” is primed for a good night at this year’s Golden Globe Awards since it is the TV nominations leader and, according to Gold Derby’s odds, is expected to prevail in three categories. In addition to winning Best Comedy Series, the ABC show will likely take both possible female acting prizes, thanks to lead Quinta Brunson and supporting actress Sheryl Lee Ralph . Unlike Ralph, Brunson did not receive an acting Emmy at the most recent ceremony, but her Golden Globe prospects are bolstered by her series’ mockumentary format, which has proven beneficial for Emmy-losing sitcom stars before.

Brunson would be the second woman to win the Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy Actress within months of a failed Emmy bid for the same mockumentary show. Amy Poehler set this precedent in 2014 by triumphing on her third consecutive Globe nomination for “Parks and Recreation,” on which she regularly broke the fourth wall as Indiana government employee Leslie Knope. She was never honored by the television academy for her work on the show, despite amassing six acting notices for it, as well as two for producing and one for writing.

Before he experienced any of his six Emmy losses for “The Office,” Steve Carell succeeded on his first Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globe bid for the same series. He was awarded the 2006 prize for his portrayal of Michael Scott, who serves as a documentary subject along with his Dunder Mifflin Paper Company subordinates. Like “Parks and Rec,” his show was also developed by Greg Daniels for NBC.

Since 2020, every Golden Globe nominee for Best TV Comedy Actor or Actress has hailed from a single-camera series, and the same has been true of every winner of either award since 2012. The last female contenders from multi-camera programs were Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”) and Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”) in 2019, while the last male one was Messing’s costar, Eric McCormack , in 2018. The last victors from series of this kind were Jennifer Aniston (“Friends,” 2003) and Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory,” 2011).

At this point, the only comedy series star who has lost on a Golden Globe nomination for a mockumentary performance is Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?,” 2019). The format has never helped supporting players, as evidenced by the seven combined losses of “Modern Family” cast members Eric Stonestreet and Sofía Vergara , but Ralph is not beholden to any precedents here since she is competing in the newly established Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress category. “Abbott Elementary” also received Golden Globe nominations for the work of featured performers Janelle James and Tyler James Williams .

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

