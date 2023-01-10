Read full article on original website
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Zaxby’s names KFC veteran as new chief supply chain officer
Athens, Ga.-based Zaxby’s announced the appointment of Carl Mount as chief supply chain officer Tuesday, effective Jan. 17. Mount comes to the 900-unit chicken chain most recently from Starbucks, where he served as senior vice president for supply chain operations. But he brings extensive experience in the chicken segment, having previously worked as head of supply chain for KFC Global.
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents.
Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced the appointment of Ken Kerrigan as Senior Vice President and co-leader of the firm's Professional Services Practice Group. In this role, Ken will share responsibility with Keri Toomey for spearheading public relations and communications programs for professional services clients, driving growth, and overseeing strategic counsel.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
A Visionary: Honoring Business Icon Earl G. Graves Sr., Founder of Black Enterprise On His 88th Birthday
BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Publisher Earl G. Graves, Sr., was the quintessential entrepreneur who created a vehicle of information and advocacy that has inspired four generations of African Americans to build wealth through entrepreneurship, career advancement and money management. Born Jan. 9, 1935, Mr. Graves passed away quietly at 9:22 p.m....
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry's leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre's go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth.
Save A Lot Appoints Retail Executive Cathy Skula to Board of Directors
SAINT ANN, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Moran Foods, LLC (Save A Lot) today announced that Cathy Skula has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective immediately.
Consolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as President of Commercial and Carrier Business
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, today announced Dan Stoll as president of the Company's commercial and carrier business. Stoll will oversee Consolidated's commercial and carrier go-to-market strategy including: sales, delivery, customer support, and related development and expansion of the Company's fiber network. Michael Smith, who previously served as president of the commercial and carrier business, is retiring from the Company after 30 successful years of service.
Jason Kyd and Melissa Person Promoted to the Role of Divisional Senior Vice President within Great American Insurance Group
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Kyd and Melissa Person to the role of Divisional Senior Vice President within its Fidelity / Crime Division.
retrofitmagazine.com
MSI’s Founder and CEO Retires
M S International Inc. (MSI) announced that after a 47-year career as founder and CEO, Manu Shah is retiring from MSI. Manu’s journey as a successful CEO began with very humble beginnings in India as the last of nine children. At the young age of 22, he set out to pursue the American dream. A year later, in 1968, he received a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. A few years later, in 1971, he married his wife Rika, creating the ultimate dream team.
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
PRT Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two New Hires
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- PRT Growing Services Ltd., North America's premier producer of container-grown forest seedlings, announced today two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, with Collin Phillip joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Marlene Higgins as Chief People Officer. Both hires bring extensive leadership experience and will help position PRT for its next phase of growth.
TravelPulse
Southwest Airlines Announces Changes in Key Leadership
After canceling nearly 17,000 flights during the busy winter holiday season, Southwest Airlines announced five key leadership promotions among the company on January 9, in roles ranging from its network planning and operations control to marketing and customer experience divisions. “The strength of Southwest Airlines is and always has been...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them.
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer.
freightwaves.com
Webb Estes named president, COO at Estes Express Lines
The nation’s largest private carrier, Estes Express Lines, said Tuesday that Webb Estes has been named president and chief operating officer. Estes is a fourth-generation leader for the family-owned, less-than-truckload carrier based in Richmond, Virginia. He most recently headed process improvement. He started his career at Estes, moving freight on the docks and driving trucks, eventually becoming a terminal manager in Pittsburgh. In his latest role, he had oversight of a good portion of the company’s daily operations, including leading numerous tech initiatives and human resources.
