I’m from St. Louis and my favorite place to go is Crown Candy. Their heart-stopping BLT is my favorite. Their milkshakes are amazing. They are thick and rich. They come in a old-fashioned soda fountain glass, but you also get the container they mixed it in which fills that glass about three times, so you’d better come hungry and with an empty stomach. If you go on a weekend , better plan to spend some time there. I’ve seen the line to get in wrapped around the block. But it is so well worth the wait. BUT, you can’t overlook their candy counter with some of the most delicious treats available. Made fresh there in their store. Come by and ENJOY.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
