ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 8

Sue Tucker-Counsell
5d ago

I’m from St. Louis and my favorite place to go is Crown Candy. Their heart-stopping BLT is my favorite. Their milkshakes are amazing. They are thick and rich. They come in a old-fashioned soda fountain glass, but you also get the container they mixed it in which fills that glass about three times, so you’d better come hungry and with an empty stomach. If you go on a weekend , better plan to spend some time there. I’ve seen the line to get in wrapped around the block. But it is so well worth the wait. BUT, you can’t overlook their candy counter with some of the most delicious treats available. Made fresh there in their store. Come by and ENJOY.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

5 spots to go when nothing but fresh juice will do

Some days, you just need a boost. Maybe you skipped breakfast, were out late the night before or just simply haven’t had the chance to eat like you want to. For those days where you need a little inner self-care on the go, think about grabbing a fresh cold-pressed juice. Will it solve all your problems? Absolutely not. But what it will do is hydrate, infuse your body with some essential vitamins and nutrients and maybe keep those sugar cravings at bay so you don’t absentmindedly grab for that stray office doughnut. If you’re out in the world getting things done, it’s the perfect portable snack to take along. St. Louis abounds with cold-pressed juice options: Here are some spots around the area to get your fix.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January

CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton announced the return of Clayton Restaurant Week (CRW) which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Jan. 21. According to a press release from the City of Clayton Friday afternoon, this year’s restaurant lineup includes 13 of Clayton’s fine dining and semi-casual establishments.
CLAYTON, MO
My 1053 WJLT

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day St Louis 2023 MO: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day St Louis 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97.9 KICK FM

You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In

If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023

An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
O'FALLON, MO
stljewishlight.org

A brief history of bagels in St. Louis

With three new bagel shops slated to open in the first quarter of 2023, it is fair to say that St. Louis is enjoying a “Bagel Renaissance.” We know you love bagels and we do too, so we thought it was high time to really explore the history of bagels in America and discover why they are so “Jewish.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97.9 KICK FM

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy