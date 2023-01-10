Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes on North Carolina interstate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An overturned tractor-trailer was blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday morning in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, the tractor-trailer overturned on I-240 West just beyond Jackson’s Western Store.
All travel lanes were closed.
Police asked the public to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.
