Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes on North Carolina interstate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An overturned tractor-trailer was blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the tractor-trailer overturned on I-240 West just beyond Jackson’s Western Store.

All travel lanes were closed.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.