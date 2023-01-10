– Mrs. Mary E. Hellen of Hudson, Ma. passed away peacefully Tuesday night January 10th, surrounded by loved ones at her home. Mary, 103 years old, was born in Marlborough to Frank & Mary (Collins) Flaherty on June 18th, 1919. She was educated in Marlborough schools, and after graduating, decided to enter the work force at the Dennison Manufacturing Co. She later moved on to work for Victory Plastics where she met, fell in love with, and eventually married her husband John F. Hellen Jr. of Hudson. Shortly after their marriage they decided to settle down in Hudson and begin a family of their own. Mary is survived by her son John F. Hellen III. & his wife Kate of Norway, ME. Her Daughter Mary C. Armour & her husband Richard of Hudson, two Grandsons; Jamie Hellen & his wife Desiree of Southborough, Matthew Armour & his wife Ashley, & her Great-Granddaughter Penelope of Marlborough, and many nieces and nephews as well. Mary is also pre-deceased by her husband John as well as her son James P. Hellen & his wife Kathleen (Hellen) Campbell of Hudson.

HUDSON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO