What You Are Doing About It? Community STEAM Showcase, St. Louis is a Book Desert Drive, New Year For the Strays Trivia Night
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
St. Louis Science Center will host the Community STEAM Showcase to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A diverse group of scientists will teach about science, technology, engineering, art, and math during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to remember the civil-right activist murdered in 1968. The museum wants to honor his fight for the rights of all while providing role models that represent all students.
Community STEAM Showcase
Saturday, January 14
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Saint Louis Science Center
5050 Oakland Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3j7YiPk
The Black-owned Noir Bookshop will collect literature by Black and POC authors at the ‘St. Louis is a Book Desert’ Drive. Owners are looking for books, magazines, and other items both new and antique. They want to offer more people in the neighborhood free literature.
St. Louis is a Book Desert Drive
The Noir Bookshop
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
2317 Cherokee St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://www.noirbookshop.com/events
The New Year for the Strays Trivia Night will raise money for 20 local shelters.
New Year For the Strays Trivia Night
Saturday, Janaury 28
7:00 p.m. CST
Andre’s South
4254 Telegraph Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63129
