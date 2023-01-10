Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 head on collision kills motorcycle driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
KCRG.com
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died following a Cedar County crash just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers believe a car was heading east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 close to mile marker 277. A semi-truck traveling the correct direction in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
x1071.com
Authorities ID 2 killed in head-on crash in Galena
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night in Galena. 36 year old Domingo Marcos and 23 year old Ambrocio Maton, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene. Marcos and Maton both were passengers in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 20 just west of William Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was driven by a 14-year-old who was injured and taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. His name has not been released. 18 year old Mallory Nausner of Freeport also was injured in the crash and was taken to Midwest Medical Center. Nausner was traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 and entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass a semi driven by Neil Bruegger of Ridott. As Nausner’s vehicle and Bruegger’s semi attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Nausner’s vehicle collided head-on with the vehicle driven by the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old’s vehicle then collided with the trailer of Bruegger’s semi and came to a rest in the roadway. Nausner’s vehicle slid into the north ditch. She was able to exit it before it started on fire.
Names Released: Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena; Juvenile Driver Involved
Monday night (1/9) just after 11pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on US 20 West, about a tenth-mile west of William Drive, in Galena. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Mallory E...
KWQC
Deputies identify 2 killed, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Deputies have identified the two people killed and the two injured in a crash on Route 20 Monday. Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash, according to deputies. Mallory E. Nausner, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were injured in the crash.
Details released in fatal three car accident
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque
A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
Two dead in three vehicle accident
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle accident near Galena last night. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W approximately 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive in Galena on Monday, January 9 at about 11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered […]
x1071.com
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
x1071.com
Two People Killed In Head-on Crash in Galena
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 20 just west of William Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported that a car traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound car. A release states that the westbound car then collided with a trailer attached to an eastbound semi. Two occupants of the westbound car were pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the westbound car and the sole occupant of the eastbound car were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. One lane remained open as authorities responded to the crash. The Illinois Department of Transportation cleared the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
superhits106.com
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
x1071.com
Man Arrested for 8th Offense of OWI in Grant County
A man from Cassville was arrested for his 8th offense of OWI Tuesday. Just after 8pm Tuesday, an off-duty Police Chief from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department came upon a truck driven by 66 year old Richard Roethler of Cassville hung up on a bridge abutment on Irish Hollow Road in Waterloo Township. Roethler was spinning his tires trying to free the truck. The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene. Roethler was attempting to make the turn onto Irish Ridge Road from County Highway N. Roethler struck the bridge abutment and got hung up with his truck. After a brief investigation, Roethler was arrested for OWI–8th offense. Roethler was taken to the Grant County Jail.
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
