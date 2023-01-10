ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder

By Amber Trent, Hayley Fixler, Darran Todd
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old charged with killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court on Tuesday.

Issiah Ross is accused of killing two teens back in September in Orange County.

PREVIOUS STORY | ‘Devastating’ – 2 found shot dead in Orange County believed to be missing teens, sheriff says

It was previously reported that in September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in a wooded area off Buckhorn Road in western Orange County by two ATV riders.

PREVIOUS STORY | Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court

Ross, although 17, is being tried as an adult for the killings and made his first court appearance in November. Family members of the victims also attended that court appearance.

PERVIOUS STORY | Issiah Ross appears in court for Orange County double murder, will be held without bond in juvenile facility until December

In November, the district attorney shared what to expect as the case moves through the court system.

“Trying cases — any cases — in court take time. and murder cases especially; so I think I would ask for patience. I can’t pinpoint a time on that. This case will eventually be heard in court and the evidence — the state has on the case — will come out in court,” Orange/Chatham District Attorney Jeff Nieman previously said.

Ross is expected in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

