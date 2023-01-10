17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old charged with killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court on Tuesday.

Issiah Ross is accused of killing two teens back in September in Orange County.

It was previously reported that in September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in a wooded area off Buckhorn Road in western Orange County by two ATV riders.

Ross, although 17, is being tried as an adult for the killings and made his first court appearance in November. Family members of the victims also attended that court appearance.

In November, the district attorney shared what to expect as the case moves through the court system.

“Trying cases — any cases — in court take time. and murder cases especially; so I think I would ask for patience. I can’t pinpoint a time on that. This case will eventually be heard in court and the evidence — the state has on the case — will come out in court,” Orange/Chatham District Attorney Jeff Nieman previously said.

Ross is expected in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

