Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
waylandstudentpress.com
Mixed reviews: opinions about advisory at WHS
Because of learning-filled days and busy schedules for students at Wayland High School, most students don’t have time for a break between classes or during lunch. With WHS administrators recognizing this problem, advisory has been a component to students’ schedules for years. Advisory is a seven minute period...
WCVB
Dozens protest Stoughton Public Schools superintendent's policy on flags, posters
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Approximately 100 people gathered outside the Stoughton School Committee meeting Tuesday night to protest the superintendent's decision to remove certain items from classrooms, such as Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. In a statement sent to families in the Stoughton Public Schools district, Superintendent Tom Raab...
waylandstudentpress.com
Pallavi Nagesha: Spreading Indian culture through Bharatanatyam
The dancer takes a precise step in one direction. Her graceful hand movements depict nature and eyes hold expression. Each step is deliberate and driven by strength, carefully crafted and perfected through hours upon hours of practice. No words are said, but a story is being told with detail and emotion.
abingtonnews.org
WEEK AHEAD: Train crossings being reviewed; plans for Factory Paint store; Green Wave athletics schedule; meetings
It’s January 9 and we still haven’t had a good snowfall. And it appears we won’t be getting one this week either. Abington News understands that snow isn’t everyone’s cup ‘o tea. It’s cold and icy and disruptive and can be a pain to clean up. But if we’re going to do this whole ”winter in New England” thing, I’d much rather look at some fresh snowfall than bare trees, dormant lawns, and dead leaves. Get it together, Mother Nature!
abingtonnews.org
Building inspector resigns
The town’s Building Commissioner has resigned after less than six months on the job. Town Manager Scott Lambiase said Chris Carmichael resigned Wednesday effective immediately. He said Carmichael left “to pursue other interests.”. Jason Harris, who is a part-time local building inspector for the town, will take over...
SatanCon2023 is dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after Satanic Temple was barred
The Satanic Temple is planning to hold 'SatanCon 2023' which it describes as the 'largest satanic gathering in history,' in downtown Boston April 28-30.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square
Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
iheart.com
Board Chairman Pushes For Saugus To Become City, Host Mayoral Election
SAUGUS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A select board chairman has proposed that the Town of Saugus become the "City of Saugus," arguing that the community has outgrown the "town" designation and the structure of government that comes with it. Chairman of Saugus' Board of Selectmen Anthony Cogliano said the...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
WBUR
In novel 'Small World,' two adult sisters in Cambridge revisit their troubled childhood
As we head into the messier months of winter, Laura Zigman’s newest novel, “Small World” (out Jan. 10), offers a warming tonic against ice and gloom. Zigman, a Newton native and UMass Amherst alum, is the author of five previous novels. These include the 1998 bestseller “Animal Husbandry” (the basis for the 2001 movie “Someone Like You”), and the 2020 “Separation Anxiety,” which has been optioned by Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown") for a limited TV series. As in her earlier work, “Small World” is an appealing blend of depth and froth.
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
Rockland Trust Company and Independent Bank Corp. Appoint Jeffrey J. Tengel as Chief Executive Officer
ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Rockland Trust Company and its bank holding company parent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey J. Tengel as the successor to current Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Oddleifson, effective on or about February 6, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005465/en/ Jeffrey J. Tengel (Photo: Business Wire)
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
10 jobs open in Boston
If you are #OpenForWork or know someone who is, save this for reference.
nbcboston.com
Avenue Deli in Lexington Opens New Location in Newton Centre
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A deli in the northwest suburbs has been joined by another location a few miles to the south. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Avenue Deli in Lexington Center has expanded to a new outlet in Newton Centre, taking over the space on Beacon Street that had been home to Caprese Cafe & Pizzeria. The menu for the new spot includes a wide variety of sandwiches including corned beef, pastrami, egg salad, salami, bologna, and liverwurst, along with soups, salads, pizza, fish and chips, chicken fingers, and more.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Brian Walshe had falling out with father over money, friend says
BOSTON - A friend of the father of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of misleading the investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walsh, told WBZ that Brian has a history of manipulative behavior. "He was not trustworthy. He did some things that were shameful and horrible to someone he really cared about," said the friend speaking on the condition of anonymity. The friend says Brian grew up well-behaved but entitled. "Brian was not like other young people. He was always dressed in Armani and penny loafers when he was like 13. I never saw him in...
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member
Caregivers struggle everyday to manage caring for their loved one, working to bring in income, balancing work and family life. Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but it can also be very overwhelming. Help is available to those that qualify.
Comments / 0