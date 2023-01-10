BOSTON - A friend of the father of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of misleading the investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walsh, told WBZ that Brian has a history of manipulative behavior. "He was not trustworthy. He did some things that were shameful and horrible to someone he really cared about," said the friend speaking on the condition of anonymity. The friend says Brian grew up well-behaved but entitled. "Brian was not like other young people. He was always dressed in Armani and penny loafers when he was like 13. I never saw him in...

COHASSET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO