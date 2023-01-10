Read full article on original website
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases drop to 1,041; no deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 12, 2023, there are currently 1,041 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no new deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,761 attributed to COVID-19.
West Virginia leads nation in overdose deaths per capita
West Virginia leads the nation when it comes to the number of overdose deaths per capita. Most families in the state are impacted by addiction in some way. But it can be overwhelming to navigate the steps between wanting help and actually getting to the right kind of treatment center.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Governor Justice announces Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Title II grant awards
Charleston, WV (WOAY) — Governor Justice announces an award of $403,890.00 in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Title II Grant funds to eight projects. These funds are awarded to public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state for the purpose of preventing juvenile delinquency, reducing racial and ethnic disparities, rehabilitating juvenile offenders, and improving the West Virginia juvenile justice system.
Preston County man found guilty for Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring role
A federal jury found a Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house where fentanyl and other drugs were distributed as part of a trafficking operation that spanned from Florida to Morgantown.
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction. Justice says this is the biggest tax cut in the history of West Virginia. He says this will take three years to happen, with a 30% cut the first […]
West Virginia man kept a drug house for a Mexico to WV drug operation
A West Virginia man from Bruceton Mills was found guilty for his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia. Greg Snider, 63, was found guilty after a four day trail. Officials say Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug […]
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
WV advocates states Justice’s proposed budget “does not go far enough”
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Advocates say Governor Jim Justice’s budget proposal doesn’t go far enough to support the most vulnerable residents in one of the nation’s poorest states. Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia Director Jim McKay says it was poignant that the Republican governor called his...
Pennsylvania homicide suspect arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced last week that they are going to start using a new social services and child welfare system. The DHHR said in a statement that they are transitioning from the Families and Children Tracking System to the West Virginia...
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
One dead after West Virginia crash
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
West Virginia journalist fired after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was told to stop reporting on the […]
