ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Governor Justice announces Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Title II grant awards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) — Governor Justice announces an award of $403,890.00 in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Title II Grant funds to eight projects. These funds are awarded to public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state for the purpose of preventing juvenile delinquency, reducing racial and ethnic disparities, rehabilitating juvenile offenders, and improving the West Virginia juvenile justice system.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

One dead after West Virginia crash

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy