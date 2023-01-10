ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Restaurants After Covid

Duluth, Minn. — There are still many companies an businesses that are still looking to fully recover from the Covid Pandemic and the crushing impact it had on businesses. Restaurants are finally beginning to see more and more customers come back in. They are wanting to visit friends and family while enjoying a meal together.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Who’s Afraid of Friday the 13th?

Duluth, Minn. — All kinds of people, about 50 percent of the population, believe in superstitions, so on this Friday the 13th, the supposedly unluckiest of days, what superstitions are people thinking of or worrying about?. Taylor Grimbo a student at UMD says, “I feel it’s fun when people...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northland Night Out Happenings

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for something to do in Duluth this weekend, Fox 21’s Maria Vollom shares some ideas. Watch the video above for more.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

1,000 Nights Sleeping Outside

Duluth, Minn. — This was not a bad dream, especially for Isaac Ortman and the people who know him. When he was just 12, the pandemic began, and as lark he decided that he would spend ten nights sleeping outside. That was in April of 2020. When the first challenge was met, he decided he could go longer and he did.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Black Cats on Friday the 13th

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking for black cats, Animal Allies has two in house that will attempt to change the stigma that they’re bad luck. Hallie and Tex are two 8-year-old cats, who have similar features, both being black haired. The old stigma that black cats are bad luck stemmed decades ago when they were associated with witchcraft.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Roger Reinert Running For Duluth Mayor

Duluth, Minn. — “Expect More Do Better.” That’s the theme of Roger Reinert’s campaign which he kicked off outside the Piedmont Community Center on Thursday. . He says Duluth residents should expect more from their city leaders. “We seem to have lost focus on those key things a city must do well. Duluth needs city government to do what city government needs to do. Focus on delivering effective and efficient core city services,” Reinert said.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Zoo Excited About Future

Naturally, the animals get most of the credit for a great zoo, but the people behind the scenes are the ones who are looking back at how 2022 went, and what they want to accomplish this year. The Lake Superior Zoo’s staff and Board of Directors had their annual meeting Thursday to celebrate everything from many new births to welcoming many new animals. The most important development this year was earning the hard-to-get zoo accreditation, and zoo leaders say they are not letting up in 2023.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coaches Corner: Steve Pitoscia

DULUTH, Minn.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team, Steve Pitoscia. The Greyhounds had a stellar month of December, turning over into the New Year, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Pitoscia talks his experience playing for Duluth East, their recent section win over Grand Rapids and the final stretch of the season.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MNsure Hosts Health Insurance Sign-Up Sessions Before Open Enrollment Ends

DULUTH, Minn. — The deadline is approaching to enroll in a healthcare plan from the open marketplace, so on Thursday Minnesota residents could get personalized help in choosing what option works best for their budget and healthcare needs at the Duluth Public Library. The open market for health insurance...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Spartans Hockey Players Host ALS Fundraiser

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two high school hockey players, for their senior project, created and held “Red the Rink” an event to raise money for ALS. A cause close to the heart for both Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia, who both have family members that have passed away from ALS.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

UMD Women’s Hockey Sweeps Bemidji State in Shutout Fashion

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team earned their seventh consecutive win, Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 victory over Bemidji State. Anneke Linser led the way with two goals. The Bulldogs defense was air tight holding the Beavers to just eight shots on goal through regulation. Next up, UMD...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police: Three Teens Arrested For Shooting Pellets At People

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says three teens were arrested Downtown Wednesday morning on suspicion of shooting pellets at people walking by. The DPD says officers were called out to a stairwell in the Skywalk on Superior Street just before 10:00 a.m. Officers say they found a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Top Play of the Week: 1/13

DULUTH, Minn.- This week’s top play comes from Mattie Thompson of the UMD men’s basketball team. His alley oop slam would help UMD to an 80-62 win over Upper Iowa. Thompson would finish with 14 points in the victory.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy