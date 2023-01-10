ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit, Boegel was crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard in the crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup truck. The truck failed to stop following the crash.

The truck is described as a brown Ford F-150 with Georgia tag TDU1306.

Information on this case can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

