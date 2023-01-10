Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Related
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
PLYMOUTH, Mass — Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
Former Whaling Museum employee charged with theft
Police arrested a former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee for reportedly pawning dozens of artifacts he stole while on the job, according to the DA's office.
Boston Drug Dealer's 1K Fentanyl Pill Stash Raided: Police
Three arrest warrants were executed to nab a drug dealer and a stash of drugs and cash, including fentanyl pressed into pills, officials say. Police from the Roxbury Drug Control Unit and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old Tomas Lopez Cabrera on Wednes…
Boston man pleaded guilty to stealing identities for PUA benefits
A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
Boston Police seek to ID several suspects wanted in connection to an assault
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in locating several suspects wanted in connection to a recent assault and battery. Officers responded to Atlantic Avenue on Sunday, January 1, after a group of men punched and kicked the victim several times sending him to the hospital.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an indecent assault that occurred at about 6:55 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the area of 50 Malden Street in the South End. Anyone...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
hyannisnews.com
Police arrest two in separate S.W.A.T. ops. [HN READER VIDEO]
[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating reported late-night armed robbery in south end
Fall River Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a call came in for a robbery that took place at knifepoint. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Stevens Street for the alleged robbery. Upon arrival, officers...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents
YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
YAHOO!
City Councilor Pam Laliberte faces serious felony charges. Her lawyer wants them dropped.
FALL RIVER — More than four months after Westport Police filed harassment and obstruction charges against City Councilor Pam Laliberte connected to an alleged "love triangle" scenario, the public official was arraigned in Fall River District Court on Thursday. Laliberte is facing charges of criminal harassment, making annoying telephone...
ABC6.com
Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police help reunite missing person with family using Project Lifesaver
The family of a missing person can rest easy tonight after Brockton Police reunited them with the help of a program available in their community. According to Brockton Police, Project Lifesaver is an electronic monitoring system that sends out a radio frequency to help police locate loved ones. Officer Jodi...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
Nathan Silva sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison for killing man who was seeing the same woman as him
A New Bedford man was sentenced to serve 13 to 16 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a man who was in an intimate relationship with a woman he was also romantically involved with. On Jan. 10, 2020, Jessica Brophy had a get-together at her Bay Village Apartment in...
YAHOO!
Taunton man sentenced in $1M online romance scams. Here's how he did it.
TAUNTON — A 30-year-old Taunton man has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution for his role in online romance scams, United States Attorney Rachael Rollins said. Francis Okafor was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in federal court in...
Comments / 4