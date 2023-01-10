EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.

