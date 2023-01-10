ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized

PLYMOUTH, Mass — Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
PLYMOUTH, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

Police arrest two in separate S.W.A.T. ops. [HN READER VIDEO]

[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen,...
YARMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

