Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3: 30 p.m. to include comment from County Executive Marc Elrich. The Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market first opened in 1932 in downtown Bethesda to provide farm women a venue to sell their freshly grown produce, crafts and artisanal works. More than 90 years later, plans are moving ahead to revitalize the existing Wisconsin Avenue market, convert two nearby public parking lots into urban parks, and build an underground parking garage plus housing and retail space.

