Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
bethesdamagazine.com
Plans advance for two new parks next to Farm Women’s Market in Bethesda
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3: 30 p.m. to include comment from County Executive Marc Elrich. The Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market first opened in 1932 in downtown Bethesda to provide farm women a venue to sell their freshly grown produce, crafts and artisanal works. More than 90 years later, plans are moving ahead to revitalize the existing Wisconsin Avenue market, convert two nearby public parking lots into urban parks, and build an underground parking garage plus housing and retail space.
WTOP
DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects
Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Man found shot to death inside car in Temple Hills, police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Afton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m., police said. Once...
NBC Washington
Man Who Shot, Killed 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is DC Government Employee: Mayor
The man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake in Northeast D.C. is a D.C. government employee and has been put on administrative leave, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says. Bowser said the man had no involvement with law enforcement. She would not give any further details about him. A source...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
WJLA
6-year-old, 9-year-old shot coming home from school on Metrobus in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 9-year-old and a 6-year-old were shot getting off a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school, Metro Transit Police said. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told 7News that both children are conscious and...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
NBC Washington
DC Police Chief: Misinformation Swirling in Killing of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is ‘Reckless'
D.C.'s police chief made a passionate plea on Tuesday for people to stop spreading misinformation about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Northeast. A man shot and killed Karon Blake in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood about 4 a.m. Saturday after the man heard noises and saw someone who appeared to be "tampering with a vehicle,” D.C. police said.
Baltimore's Leslie George Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle
Baltimore's Leslie George died after a valiant cancer battle on Monday, Jan. 2. She was 46 years old. Leslie was rushed to the emergency room due to pain in her lower back and legs sometime last year, loved ones said on a GoFundMe. Scans showed fractures in her spine from the cancer in her bones.
Virginia family, friends pray for safe return of missing 20-year-old father
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Candlelight of Faith in Prince William County, dozens of friends and family of 20-year-old Jose Guerrero prayed, sang, and embraced — as they sought answers about Guerrero. The Woodbridge father was last seen leaving his home on Lynn St., on December 21. His car was found two […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Wear masks in group settings, Montgomery officials implore as COVID numbers rise
As 90% of Maryland’s hospitals are reaching capacity and the number of COVID-19 cases rise, Montgomery County officials are urging residents to return to mitigation methods to stop the spread. “COVID is very, very real. It is still very much out there,” Dr. Patsy McNeil, chief medical officer at...
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
fox5dc.com
Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
foxbaltimore.com
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Frederick County, sheriff's office says
FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Frederick County school on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. The sheriff's office said several students were involved in...
