Longboat Observer
Town approves condo plan for land once owned by Mote Foundation
A proposal to build a three-story, eight-unit condominium building passed with unanimous approval from the Longboat Key Town Commission this week. The building, which will be located on vacant land at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive, will be the tallest building on the north end of the island once it is completed.
Community pushes to revamp North Greenwood area in Clearwater
Members of the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition want to revamp the North Greenwood area in Clearwater through a Community Redevelopment Agency.
Beach Beacon
Seminole uniform company sells HQ for $5M, moving to downtown St. Pete
SEMINOLE — One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million. The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
stpeterising.com
1,058-unit multifamily development with affordable housing proposed for Raytheon site in west St. Pete
After striking out on a proposal for a sports tourism complex, a Tampa developer has come up with a new plan for a 29-acre vacant industrial parcel in west St. Petersburg, near Tyrone Square Mall, that has a troubled history. According to a pre-application site plan review document submitted to...
stpetecatalyst.com
This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival
The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
stpeterising.com
Brick & Mortar owners to open new restaurant in Grand Central District
A new restaurant is under construction at 2147 Central Avenue, a building whose second floor houses the offices of the Anderson Group, a private equity firm, in the Grand Central District. The eatery’s name is unknown, but it will be owned and operated by Jason Ruhe, chef and co-owner of...
727area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
businessobserverfl.com
Commercial real estate off to a fast start across the region
While the potential of an economic downturn, including a slowdown in several commercial real estate sectors — maybe even multifamily? — looms large, 2023, at least from a deals perspective, is off to a busy start. Recent deals in the region this year and late last year include a nearly $30 million office sale in Tampa and a Virginia company paying $115 million for an apartment complex in Sarasota.
941area.com
Top 10 Sarasota Restaurants That Should Be On Your 'Places To Go' List in 2023
With 35 miles of coastline and over 725 miles of land, Sarasota County is home to several restaurants serving delicious food. From elegant waterfront eateries to buzzing steakhouses, there are fantastic dining spots for everyone. And hey – all Sarasota restaurants have one thing in common - consistently good quality dishes that satisfy your cravings.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
businessobserverfl.com
Longtime Sarasota insurance agency acquires Tampa firm
Having focused on the Sarasota and Bradenton region since 1959, Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency is now set on expansion. The first stop? Tampa. The agency announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lovinger Insurance, based in south Tampa. The property and casualty insurance agency has a reach that extends through Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco seeking to fill openings on its jobs committee
Pasco County is seeking to fill openings on its voluntary Jobs and Economic Opportunities Committee (JEOC). The committee oversees the use of the Jobs and Economic Opportunities Trust Fund (JEOTF) portion of Penny for Pasco, according to a county news release. Responsibilities of JEOC members include ensuring Penny for Pasco...
8 Tampa Bay developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Tampa and St. Pete's ever-changing landscape.
stpetebeach.org
Traffic Alert on SPB (January 14th-15th, 2023)
The Annual Race, St. Pete Beach Classic, will be taking place this weekend on Saturday January 14th, 2023 and Sunday January 15th, 2023. While there are no road closures planned during the race event, traffic will be condensed down to two lanes on Gulf Boulevard from 6:00am until approximately 10:00am during the running races. Please know there will be high traffic volume during this time as our four lanes of traffic will be decreased down to two, please plan accordingly.
