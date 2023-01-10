Read full article on original website
Montgomery County authorities searching for missing mom Jennifer Brown were spotted at a Berks County dump looking for clues on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6abc reports. Unidentified sources told the outlet that investigators were at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, though it's not clear exactly what they were searching for, the report says.
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
BATH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 78-year-old John Mead of Bath, Pennsylvania. Mead is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, had a bald head, and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Bayberry Ct., East Allen Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:30 p.m.
READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
NOTE: An earlier published version of this story included the missing teen’s full name. At the request of a family member who cited privacy concerns, we have removed his middle and last names. Lower Saucon Township Police are asking members of the community to be on the lookout for...
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car. On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial […]
The City of Allentown says shortly before the man was rescued from the trench collapse, his wife was able to tell him some happy news: she's pregnant with their first child.
An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport.
A former Lehigh Valley man has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Alderton, 46, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury on charges of theft and related offenses, said the Bucks County district attorney. Alderton spent more than $38,000 of a...
READING, Pa. - Reading Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street Friday evening. Investigators say two people were in an altercation and a 76-year-old man was shot in the foot. He's expected to recover. This was not a random shooting, according to police, and...
A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
NEW CASTLE, De. - Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon. William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school. State Police say a...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a case of road rage that began Thursday morning in Delaware County and ended in Southwest Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia was told the wild scene all started in Glenolden around 11 a.m.Police say a black BMW SUV and a blue truck were involved. Police say the driver of the BMW hit a blue pickup and didn't stop. That led to a chase into the city when the BMW lost control and hit the 12th police district headquarters at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue. The lieutenant on scene says it's through the grace of God...
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
Philadelphia police have identified the teen who was shot and killed on Wednesday evening in the Tioga-Nicetown section.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
A now-viral TikTok video shows the aftermath of a driver accused of not stopping for Allentown police, then crashing into another vehicle and a city corner store. The video posted to the social media app over the weekend drew more than 1 million views and 63,000 likes, and has been shared more than 15,000 times.
