ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pa. State Police find missing 78-year-old man

BATH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 78-year-old John Mead of Bath, Pennsylvania. Mead is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, had a bald head, and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Bayberry Ct., East Allen Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:30 p.m.
BATH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man charged with kidnapping

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
READING, PA
WBRE

Child injured after mother’s alleged DUI crash

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car. On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found guilty of stealing money from disabled Quakertown relative

A former Lehigh Valley man has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Alderton, 46, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury on charges of theft and related offenses, said the Bucks County district attorney. Alderton spent more than $38,000 of a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot in Reading following altercation

READING, Pa. - Reading Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street Friday evening. Investigators say two people were in an altercation and a 76-year-old man was shot in the foot. He's expected to recover. This was not a random shooting, according to police, and...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say

A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds

A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Road rage incident ends with overturned car in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a case of road rage that began Thursday morning in Delaware County and ended in Southwest Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia was told the wild scene all started in Glenolden around 11 a.m.Police say a black BMW SUV and a blue truck were involved. Police say the driver of the BMW hit a blue pickup and didn't stop. That led to a chase into the city when the BMW lost control and hit the 12th police district headquarters at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue.  The lieutenant on scene says it's through the grace of God...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say

Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy