PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a case of road rage that began Thursday morning in Delaware County and ended in Southwest Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia was told the wild scene all started in Glenolden around 11 a.m.Police say a black BMW SUV and a blue truck were involved. Police say the driver of the BMW hit a blue pickup and didn't stop. That led to a chase into the city when the BMW lost control and hit the 12th police district headquarters at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue. The lieutenant on scene says it's through the grace of God...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO