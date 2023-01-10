ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island Police release new parade rules ahead of Mardi Gras

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Dauphin Island Police Department have released a new set of rules ahead of the 2023 Mardi Gras season.

Four events are scheduled for the City of Dauphin Island for Mardi Gras, including the Krewe de la Dauphine parade, The People’s Parade, the Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws parade and the Massacre Island Secret Society showcases.

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule

The new rules are as follows:

  • Reserving spaces along the parade route is limited to the day of the event, beginning at sunrise.
  • Ropes, ribbons and other materials are not allowed to reserve areas.
  • Vehicles, tents, lawn chairs, etc. can be used but must be accompanied by at least one individual at all times.
  • Items placed along the route must be removed at the conclusion of each parade or be subject to disposal during the post-parade clean-up process.
  • Parade-goers are encouraged to only take as much space as needed for their respective group and to make room for others whenever possible.

DIPD officials said these rules will be “strictly enforced” by officers.

