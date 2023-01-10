ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Alix Earle gained over 2 million TikTok followers in a month. Why people are obsessed

A new “It Girl” has entered the TikTok chat. What's causing her to be compared to the reigning stars of the platform like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae? Being herself. Alix Earle, 22, is a University of Miami senior marketing major — and a TikTok influencer with a millions-strong army of fans waiting to watch her next “Get Ready With Me” (often abbreviated GRWM) video.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable with receding red hair in pic from new series

Robert Downey Jr. looked nearly unrecognizable after undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the upcoming HBO spy series "The Sympathizer." The "Iron Man" star, 57, was spotted on the series' set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 11, wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline. The actor also had bleached eyebrows, which added to his shocking change of appearance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Former ‘Real Housewives’ star Meghan King: ‘I’m a little bitter’

Meghan King is getting candid about how she feels looking at old photos. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member shared a sweet throwback photo to Instagram, and a caption that offered insight into her true feelings. "Sometimes looking back on photos like this one I...
TODAY.com

Fabulous in their 60s, these Golden Globe winners are redefining aging

Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Coolidge — all women who are 60 or older — had a big night at the Golden Globe Awards. Each star won in her category on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a striking development in an industry where major roles for older women are scarce and aging isn’t exactly celebrated.
TODAY.com

Here are the best fashion moments at the 2023 Golden Globes

The stars were out in glitz and glam for the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy reports on the best fashion moments, and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi breaks down the outfits.Jan. 11, 2023.
TODAY.com

Danai Gurira hints at possible 'Black Panther' spinoff

Rumors have been flying in the Marvel Universe over who might receive a potential “Black Panther” spinoff. Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, addressed the rumors during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”Jan. 13, 2023.
TODAY.com

Shakira seemingly tears into ex Gerard Piqué with new revenge song — read the translated lyrics

Shakira is not holding back in her latest song, “BZRP Music Session #53.”. The Colombian singer teamed up with DJ Bizarrap to seemingly call out her ex Gerard Piqué following their break up. In the Spanish-language song, which is translated below, Shakira sings about being too good for the person she used to be with, calls out his new girlfriend and how she's better off without him.
TODAY.com

Here are the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Steven Spielberg took home two wins for his work on “The Fabelmans.” Rebounding from past controversy, actors of color won many of the night’s other top awards. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy has all the highlights.Jan. 11, 2023.
TODAY.com

Andrew Garfield had chemistry with his red carpet interviewer and we're blushing

YouTube creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is living the Internet's dream. While interviewing guests at the red carpet for the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, she came across Andrew Garfield, who stopped for a chat. Dimoldenberg posted a video of the giggle-filled conversation that followed to Twitter. After some playful teasing and...
TODAY.com

Meet the small but mighty team behind the Webb telescope

Joseph DePasquale and Alyssa Pagan are some of the first people to see the edge of space as new images get sent back form the James Webb Space Telescope. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Harry Smith sits down with the visual developers as they work on a new photo.Jan. 13, 2023.
TODAY.com

Nick Jonas on celebrating daughter’s 1st birthday after 'pretty wild journey'

Nick Jonas was extra motivated to make his daughter's first birthday special. In a clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" shared on Friday, Jan. 13, Jonas said that he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, went all out when planning the celebration for their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jones. "We had...

