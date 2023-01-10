Shakira is not holding back in her latest song, “BZRP Music Session #53.”. The Colombian singer teamed up with DJ Bizarrap to seemingly call out her ex Gerard Piqué following their break up. In the Spanish-language song, which is translated below, Shakira sings about being too good for the person she used to be with, calls out his new girlfriend and how she's better off without him.

