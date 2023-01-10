While viewers could hear audible gasps when Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took a dig at Scientology, former member Leah Remini praised the comedian for bringing up the controversial subject and the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of church leader David Miscavige.Before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category, Carmichael took to the stage holding three trophies. "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," he quipped. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return...

2 DAYS AGO