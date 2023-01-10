Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Fabulous in their 60s, these Golden Globe winners are redefining aging
Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Coolidge — all women who are 60 or older — had a big night at the Golden Globe Awards. Each star won in her category on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a striking development in an industry where major roles for older women are scarce and aging isn’t exactly celebrated.
TODAY.com
Here are the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes
At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Steven Spielberg took home two wins for his work on “The Fabelmans.” Rebounding from past controversy, actors of color won many of the night’s other top awards. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy has all the highlights.Jan. 11, 2023.
TODAY.com
Ryan Murphy uses nearly all of his Golden Globes speech to highlight LGBTQ actors
When Billy Porter took the stage at the Golden Globes award ceremony on Jan. 10 to present his longtime friend Ryan Murphy with the Carol Burnett Award, he didn't hold back. Porter said there “aren’t enough words in the English language” for him to convey what he meant to him and described the writer/director/producer as “prolific, visionary, game-changer, trailblazer, champion of truth, fearless, boss man, workaholic, ally, mentor, friend.”
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Former Scientologist Leah Remini Thanks Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael For Bringing Up Shelly Miscavige's Disappearance
While viewers could hear audible gasps when Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took a dig at Scientology, former member Leah Remini praised the comedian for bringing up the controversial subject and the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of church leader David Miscavige.Before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category, Carmichael took to the stage holding three trophies. "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," he quipped. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return...
TODAY.com
Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable with receding red hair in pic from new series
Robert Downey Jr. looked nearly unrecognizable after undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the upcoming HBO spy series "The Sympathizer." The "Iron Man" star, 57, was spotted on the series' set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 11, wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline. The actor also had bleached eyebrows, which added to his shocking change of appearance.
TODAY.com
SAG Awards 2023 nominations announced: See the complete list
Less than 24 hours after Hollywood awards season kicked off with the Golden Globes, nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Jan. 11. “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which won the Golden Globe for best motion picture (drama), and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” lead the way on the film side, with five nominations apiece, while “Ozark” set the pace on the small screen with four nominations.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Coolidge steals the show in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ preview
A preview is out for the new Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel movie “Shotgun Wedding” — but it’s Jennifer Coolidge who steals the show in the clip. The movie hits Prime Video later this month.Jan. 12, 2023.
TODAY.com
Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic
Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way. The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.
