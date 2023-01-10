Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Bloomfield welcome addition to CJN
I am very happy that the Cleveland Jewish News has added Douglas Bloomfield as a columnist. I feel like balance has been restored in allowing your readers to see a wider range of views that reflect the diversity of the Jewish community in Greater Cleveland. Margie Moskovitz. Shaker Heights.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic to host event, create fund in honor of Aliza Sherman
The Cleveland Clinic will host an event March 23 to honor the life and legacy of the late Aliza Sherman, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence. Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic...
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN goes one-on-one with Lindsay Friedman
On Oct. 30, 2022, Moreland Hills resident Lindsay Friedman was named Kol Israel Foundation’s new education director. A native Clevelander, Friedman brings communications, technology development and project support skills to the role, where she is responsible for organizing, implementing and supervising Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust education program Face to Face. The program offers an on-site experience at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, an in-school program featuring docents and speakers, and virtual presentations through Zoom. The program serves about 3,000 students a year, she said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Science center free admission Jan. 16
The Great Lakes Science Center will offer free admission on Jan. 16 and provide special programming throughout the day. The programming will include live science shows, Bubblemania and Seeing Sound, hands-on science cart activities and an open-forum discussion hosted by NASA Glenn Research Center employees on how NASA can reach new, more diverse audiences. Movies in the Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater will be discounted to $5 and parking will be reduced to $9 per vehicle.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘A Search for Common Ground’ Jan. 19
The City Club of Cleveland will host “A Search for Common Ground: Conversations About the Toughest Questions in K-12 Education” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 virtually. Frederick M. Hess, senior fellow and director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and Pedro A. Noguera, professor of education and dean at the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, will speak. This event is a part of the Education Innovation series and Authors in Conversation series.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for January 13
• “Far a tsap hot men moireh fun forent, far a ferd fun hinten, far a nar fun alleh zeiten/Everyone fears a goat from in front, a horse from the rear and a fool on every side.” (bit.ly/3CDv41T) • “Hob nit kain moireh ven du host nit kain...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rossen, Arlene
Arlene Rossen (nee Cohen), passed away on Jan. 13, at the age of 85. She was born Dec. 25, 1939 in Akron. Beloved wife of the late Richard Rossen; mother of Debbie (Marty), Daniel (Lauren), Michael (Andrea) and Jerome (Sandi Bragar); grandmother of Amanda, Jane, Rachel, Alexandra, Jonathan, Mallory, Drew, Benjamin and Natalia; daughter of the lates Lillian and Milton Cohen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Upcoming blood drives in Northeast Ohio
The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donors. Daily blood drives are hosted throughout multiple northeast Ohio communities. Here’s a list of upcoming blood drives in area counties. Cuyahoga County. Bay Village. Jan. 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Lodge, 492 Bradley Road. Jan. 21:...
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Ann Markoff
Ann Markoff has never seen herself as someone who won’t be working in some capacity, so after 35 years of working for Mayfield City Schools in the Cuyahoga East Vocational Education Center, she knew she had to find something valuable to do with her time. Following her retirement in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rekindle Fellowship names sixth cohort, adds new funder
Rekindle Fellowship, which brings together leaders from Cleveland’s Jewish and Black communities, announced its sixth cohort on Jan. 8. Comprised of 18 participants, the sixth cohort will start workshops in February and graduate in April. The sixth cohort includes:. • Aaron Longino, student loan adviser at Silver Lion Student...
Cleveland Jewish News
Roman Frayman, Holocaust survivor and speaker, dead at 84
Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor and frequent community speaker, died on Jan. 8. He was 84. A longtime Beachwood resident, Frayman was known to be outspoken about his experiences during World War II – speaking to synagogues, schools and various community groups often. Born in Sosnowiec, Poland, on March 16, 1938, to Aron and Bertha Frayman, he was just under 6 months old when the Nazis invaded Poland. In 1941, his family was rounded up and taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula. His younger brother, Chaim, was born there, and six months later, the family was transferred to a labor camp. There, his brother disappeared, never to be seen again.
Cleveland Jewish News
YI Hotpot now open in Solon
YI Hotpot & Sushi & Barbecue recently opened at 33361 Aurora Road in Solon. The restaurant offers various types of sushi and sashimi, appetizers, soups and salads, sushi rolls and hand rolls, butter fried rice, special rolls and a sushi bar. The restaurant also offers an all you can eat option.
Cleveland Jewish News
Woodmere $25M project fails to garner P&Z support
A $25 million boutique, multi-family community complex proposed for near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere may not be moving ahead as the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended village council to not allow rezoning of the site. The privately-funded project, The Element, is being...
Cleveland Jewish News
Letter writer slants opinions
This misinformed Joel Weiner, who keeps writing grossly slanted letters to the Cleveland Jewish News is in a dreamworld. He thinks that the malignant narcissist former President Donald Trump, is a decent human being. Trump stole top secret documents, stored them at Mar-a-Lago and lied about it. He also pressured...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downward
Ohio reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,331,651, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 12. Ohio has an average of 177.9 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
