Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
TODAY.com
Jonathan Scott shares the moment he connected with Zooey Deschanel’s kids
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have melded their lives together over the last few years, from Deschanel joining the Scott brothers for the new season of HGTV's "Brother vs. Brother," to buying and designing their Georgian-style home in Los Angeles. Arguably one of the largest life changes, though: Scott going...
TODAY.com
Fabulous in their 60s, these Golden Globe winners are redefining aging
Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Coolidge — all women who are 60 or older — had a big night at the Golden Globe Awards. Each star won in her category on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a striking development in an industry where major roles for older women are scarce and aging isn’t exactly celebrated.
TODAY.com
Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable with receding red hair in pic from new series
Robert Downey Jr. looked nearly unrecognizable after undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the upcoming HBO spy series "The Sympathizer." The "Iron Man" star, 57, was spotted on the series' set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 11, wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline. The actor also had bleached eyebrows, which added to his shocking change of appearance.
TODAY.com
Selma Blair recalls how being on a fashion runway first brought out her MS symptoms
Selma Blair is looking back at the moment she knew something was amiss before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The “Cruel Intentions” star was appearing in a show for designer Christian Siriano in New York City when her left leg went numb. “I had always wanted to...
TODAY.com
Carrie and Aiden reunite in new ‘And Just Like That’ photos
"Sex and the City" fans, it's time to break out the rogaine and speed stick because longtime fan favorite and Carrie's former flame Aidan Shaw is returning!. On Jan. 13, the official Instagram account for the “SATC” revival series, “And Just Like That...,” teased the jaw-dropping photos that promptly rocked the franchise’s longtime fanbase.
TODAY.com
Here are the best fashion moments at the 2023 Golden Globes
The stars were out in glitz and glam for the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy reports on the best fashion moments, and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi breaks down the outfits.Jan. 11, 2023.
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer shares the secret to keeping her marriage strong after 3 kids
With three small children, TODAY's Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, don't get a ton of alone time. But at least they share a hobby. Dylan credits her husband for introducing her to golf shortly after they began dating. Fichera even bought Dylan her first set of clubs. Now, after a decade of marriage, it’s still their favorite date.
TODAY.com
Eddie Murphy references Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting Golden Globe
Eddie Murphy revealed the three things aspiring actors need to do to "achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind" while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Murphy, 61, who was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and said in his speech the...
TODAY.com
Here are the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes
At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Steven Spielberg took home two wins for his work on “The Fabelmans.” Rebounding from past controversy, actors of color won many of the night’s other top awards. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy has all the highlights.Jan. 11, 2023.
TODAY.com
Julia Roberts' 'mind is blown' after learning family scandal via DNA test
She might be a household name, but it turns out we’ve been getting Julia Roberts’ surname wrong all along. During a sit down conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr. on an episode of PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” which aired Jan. 11, the Oscar-winning actor discovered a centuries-old family secret.
TODAY.com
Kristen Bell is honest with kids about her mental health meds: It’s ‘broccoli for my brain’
Kristen Bell is not afraid to be candid in her role as a parent, especially when it comes to mental health. “The People We Hate at the Wedding" star tells TODAY.com that the way she addresses mental health with daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8, is "very openly and honestly."
Blind date: ‘I will for ever be the woman who denied him a crab bisque’
To meet someone new without preconceptions, and a fun evening. I was just relieved he was there. He’d brought me flowers, which was lovely, and was reading a book – a nice change from looking at your phone. What did you talk about?. Christmas. Family. The World Cup....
TODAY.com
Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic
Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way. The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.
TODAY.com
Andrew Garfield had chemistry with his red carpet interviewer and we're blushing
YouTube creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is living the Internet's dream. While interviewing guests at the red carpet for the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, she came across Andrew Garfield, who stopped for a chat. Dimoldenberg posted a video of the giggle-filled conversation that followed to Twitter. After some playful teasing and...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Coolidge steals the show in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ preview
A preview is out for the new Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel movie “Shotgun Wedding” — but it’s Jennifer Coolidge who steals the show in the clip. The movie hits Prime Video later this month.Jan. 12, 2023.
TODAY.com
Selma Blair reflects on iconic ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar created one of the most enduring moments in '90s pop culture history when they shared a kiss in the 1999 film "Cruel Intentions." Looking back at that moment during a Jan. 10 video interview with SELF, Blair said that her mom was initially critical of her kissing scene — specifically, her kissing strategy.
TODAY.com
Offbeat TikTok food critic wafffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, dies at 33
A deeply adored TikTok food critic’s death has shaken the online community. Taylor Brice LeJeune, known as Waffler69 on social media, died on Jan. 11 following what his brother Clayton Claydorm described on TikTok as a “presumed heart attack.” He was 33. LeJeune, a Louisiana-based food critic...
