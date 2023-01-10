Minneapolis Police investigating shooting that left four injured

Minneapolis Police continue their investigation into a shooting that left four people injured last night.

It happened around 8:20pm near Lake and Hiawatha where police believe two groups of people got into an argument. While one group began to walk away toward a nearby bus stop, the second group began firing before getting into a vehicle and driving away. One man who was hit is suffering from life-threatening injuries. Three others, including an adult man, a woman and 17-year-old girl all have less serious injuries.

No arrests yet and no word on what led to the altercation.

If you have any information on this shooting, Minneapolis Police ask you to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).