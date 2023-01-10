ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation

By Ted Johnson
 4 days ago

Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation , with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3.

The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming.

Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime , airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most Wanted in 2021.

In 2018, Vargas departed ABC News after a long tenure that included 15 years as host of 20/20 , as well as stints as co-anchor of World News Tonight and news anchor on Good Morning America . She also hosted A&E Investigates , a series of documentaries that stream on Hulu.

Vargas, who has been guest anchor of NewsNation Prime , joins the network’s roster of well-known news personalities who have launched shows since NewsNation’s debut in 2020. Chris Cuomo, Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield anchor primetime shows. NewsNation said that Vargas’ show will feature one-on-one interviews and reports from the network’s journalists.

Elizabeth Vargas

Vargas also is the author of Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction and is a member of the board of directors of the non-profit Partnership to End Addiction. She also hosts the podcast Heart of the Matter, focused on addiction and recovery.

Michael Corn , president of news at NewsNation, said that “we’re confident that Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”

Comments / 4

 

