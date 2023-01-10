ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered By Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne & Paramount Pictures

By Nellie Andreeva
EXCLUSIVE : Paramount+ has given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order to an adaptation of Hasbro’s wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game franchise. Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot script and is set to direct the first episode of the series which will be a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures .

eOne, the lead studio, took the project out in November, garnering interest from multiple buyers, with Paramount+ ultimately landing the show in a competitive situation. eOne and Paramount Pictures are partnering on the Dungeons & Dragons series after also co-producing and co-financing the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, which premieres March 31.

At Paramount+, the Dungeons & Dragons series will join Halo , the video game adaptation, which is one of the streamer’s most popular originals. Over the last couple of years, there has been a resurgence in bringing gaming titles to television, and this is the latest example.

Adapting Dungeons & Dragons for television has been a major focus for eOne under President of Global Television Michael Lombardo following the company’s 2019 acquisition by Hasbro . The live-action series has been tipped to be the studio’s largest-scope TV project ever, potentially launching a “Dungeons & Dragons” universe spanning multiple scripted and unscripted shows.

Overseeing the series for eOne is Gabriel Marano, the company’s EVP Scripted Television.

Hasbro, which is handling all series-based consumer products, is currently looking to sell eOne’s film and TV businesses, including the Lombardo-run TV operation, which developed and sold the Dungeons & Dragons TV series.

Featuring humans, elves, orcs and other fantastical creatures engaging in wars, treasure hunts and campaigns, the D&D game, one of Hasbro’s key franchise brands hailing from Wizards of the Coast, is overseen by a host, known as the Dungeon Master, and employs a signature multisided dice. More than 50 million fans have played D&D since it was first launched 49 years ago, including videogames and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

Thurber is the writer, producer and director of Red Notice , starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which became Netflix’s most watched film of all time . He is currently penning two sequels for Netflix and recently sold a pitch for a feature adaptation of the classic animated series Voltron to Amazon, which he is co-writing with Ellen Shanman and will direct and produce alongside Todd Lieberman. Thurber is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

