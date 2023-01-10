ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Residents upset with ‘debacle’ at temporary postal station in The Villages

Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
Bay News 9

Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water

A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

9 hurt in Orlando crash

A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
ORLANDO, FL

