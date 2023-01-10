Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
villages-news.com
Residents upset with ‘debacle’ at temporary postal station in The Villages
Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Surveys Cost of Dredging Saltwater Canals, But Who Will Pay Is Big Question
Palm Coast has never dredged its 26 miles of saltwater canals. Last year the city council agreed that it’s now a necessity: the canals are getting silted up, hampering boating. It’ll be one of the more massive public works projects in the city’s history. It’s going to be expensive–likely...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Garden horse farm owners say new city development forcing them out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The owner of a long-standing horse farm in Winter Garden said she feels like they are on the verge of folding because of a proposed development the city wants to build along their property line. She said if the city goes forward with the plans, they will have no choice but to sell their farm.
Bay News 9
Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
villages-news.com
Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water
A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
cityofnsb.com
City Commission recognizes volleyball champs & MLK Day, approves moratorium on Jan. 10
The City Commission recognized Martin Luther King Day and the New Smyrna Beach High School women's indoor volleyball team 2022 state championship during last Monday's Jan. 10 regular meeting. "Dr. King's teachings can continue to guide and inspire us in addressing challenges in our communities," Mayor Fred Cleveland read aloud...
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
WESH
‘Speak up on truth’: Orange County residents denounce antisemitic flyers found in neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, people living in an Orange County neighborhood off South Apopka Vineland Road found antisemitic flyers on their driveways and front lawns. “It was something that we’ve never seen before,” said resident Jared Meyers. Meyers said his teenage son found the flyer in...
Firefighters say battery charger likely cause of house fire in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters believe a battery charger caused a house to go up in flames. Smoke was seen coming from this charred home near Bithlo on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a battery charger in the garage started the fire. Crews from Seminole, Oviedo, and Orange...
Have you seen him? Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing man in Volusia County. Agents said 76-year-old John Dunbar disappeared from his home on South Washington Street in Ormond Beach on Monday and hasn’t been seen since. Police said he...
wogx.com
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
