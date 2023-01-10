ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule With Philanthropic Bent

By Jean E. Palmieri
 4 days ago
A men's sweatshirt from the capsule. courtesy

Brooks Brothers is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit by creating a capsule collection with Gold House, a leading changemaking organization for Asians and Pacific Islanders.

The limited-edition capsule for men and women features classic Brooks Brothers pieces such as the candy stripe button-down oxford, Fair Isle sweater and French terry sweatshirt, all updated with a rabbit motif in honor of Lunar New Year.

A special rabbit motif is featured on the pieces.

For every item sold, Brooks Brothers will donate $5 to Gold House, which works to fortify relationships among the Asian Pacific community and with other marginalized communities; invests in the next generation of Asian Pacific founders, creatives and social impact leaders, and promotes Asian Pacific projects.

“We are proud to support Gold House, the leading organization dedicated to the success and visibility of Asians and Pacific Islanders,” said Ken Ohashi, chief executive officer of Brooks Brothers. “For Lunar New Year, and all year-round, we are invested in fostering achievement and accomplishment of all individuals across our diverse communities.”

Bing Chen, CEO and cofounder of Gold House, added: “Gold House is grateful for Brooks Brothers’ commitments to the Asian and Pacific Islander community. We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s most storied and heralded brands.”

The collection is available for sale at select Brooks Brothers stores around the world as well as online.

WWD

