Driverless cars are slammed after video shows shock moment autonomous vehicle drives into bike lane

NEW footage has shown how an Austin, Texas, bicyclist was caught off-guard when a self-driving Cruise car made a wide left turn into a bike lane.

Since December, Austin has approved General Motors’ automated driving division, Cruise, to operate its fleet without a safety driver.

A Cruise vehicle shown entering a bike lane in Austin, Texas, after a wide left turn Credit: Robert Foster/FOX

We see a Cruise car switch on its left-hand turn signal at an Austin intersection.

Instead of turning safely into the left lane, the driverless vehicle swings wide right and ends up in the far right lane.

After driving in the far right lane for a few moments, the Cruise car drifts into the road’s bike lane.

The clip’s cameraman, Austin local Robert Foster, said he’s seen about half a dozen Cruise cars perform the same turning error, Fox reports.

Foster said: “They’re [Cruise vehicles] driving like a lot of less experienced drivers in Austin drive where when they take a left turn, they just do it extremely wide, not realizing that’s both illegal and very unsafe.”

Foster noted that he assumes every driver on the road is unsafe but will likely pay extra attention to self-driving cars.

When discussing Austin’s approval of Cruise vehicles, Foster said: “It just seems so reckless for them [Austin] to be allowing cars that can make not small mistakes, but egregious mistakes.”

Fox reports that Cruise released a memo: “Safety is Cruise’s top priority, not just for our passengers, but for everyone we share the road with.

“Our technology is always improving, and we’ll be reviewing our lane mapping in that area.”

Cruise claimed that the Austin vehicle that made a wide left wouldn’t have drifted into the bike lane if a cyclist had been present.

This isn’t the first time the public has spotted Cruise cars malfunctioning after receiving operational approval.

Cruise’s CEO, Kyle Vogt, tweeted that he was “embarrassed for our species” after a San Francisco man was seen running in front of one of the company’s driverless vehicles.