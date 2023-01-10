ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Driverless cars are slammed after video shows shock moment autonomous vehicle drives into bike lane

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

NEW footage has shown how an Austin, Texas, bicyclist was caught off-guard when a self-driving Cruise car made a wide left turn into a bike lane.

Since December, Austin has approved General Motors’ automated driving division, Cruise, to operate its fleet without a safety driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDVPV_0k9hGOgi00
A Cruise vehicle shown entering a bike lane in Austin, Texas, after a wide left turn Credit: Robert Foster/FOX

We see a Cruise car switch on its left-hand turn signal at an Austin intersection.

Instead of turning safely into the left lane, the driverless vehicle swings wide right and ends up in the far right lane.

After driving in the far right lane for a few moments, the Cruise car drifts into the road’s bike lane.

The clip’s cameraman, Austin local Robert Foster, said he’s seen about half a dozen Cruise cars perform the same turning error, Fox reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxwzB_0k9hGOgi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gx1Ad_0k9hGOgi00

Foster said: “They’re [Cruise vehicles] driving like a lot of less experienced drivers in Austin drive where when they take a left turn, they just do it extremely wide, not realizing that’s both illegal and very unsafe.”

Foster noted that he assumes every driver on the road is unsafe but will likely pay extra attention to self-driving cars.

When discussing Austin’s approval of Cruise vehicles, Foster said: “It just seems so reckless for them [Austin] to be allowing cars that can make not small mistakes, but egregious mistakes.”

Fox reports that Cruise released a memo: “Safety is Cruise’s top priority, not just for our passengers, but for everyone we share the road with.

“Our technology is always improving, and we’ll be reviewing our lane mapping in that area.”

Cruise claimed that the Austin vehicle that made a wide left wouldn’t have drifted into the bike lane if a cyclist had been present.

This isn’t the first time the public has spotted Cruise cars malfunctioning after receiving operational approval.

Cruise’s CEO, Kyle Vogt, tweeted that he was “embarrassed for our species” after a San Francisco man was seen running in front of one of the company’s driverless vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AV6qv_0k9hGOgi00
Cyclist Robert Foster filmed a Cruise car dangerously drifting into an Austin road’s bike lane Credit: Robert Foster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
969K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy