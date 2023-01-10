Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay

MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay.

The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday.

Manchester United are set to miss out on signing Joax Felix Credit: Rex

Atletico Madrid are targeting Memphis Depay as a replacement for Felix Credit: Getty

But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster his squad with attacking reinforcements before the end of the month.

United have already missed out on Cody Gakpo after he joined Liverpool.

And the Old Trafford club are set to also lose out to Chelsea in the race for Felix.

The Atletico Madrid ace has been linked with United, but he's now on the verge of securing a loan switch to Stamford Bridge.

As a result, the La Liga side want to replace the Portugal star this month.

And Sportitalia claim they're now interested in Depay, another of United's January targets.

Depay endured a tough spell at Old Trafford between 2015 and 2017, scoring just seven goals in 53 appearances.

He left for Lyon before securing a switch to Barcelona in 2021.

But the Dutchman has slipped down the pecking order at the Nou Camp and has only featured four times this season.

He did start their recent Copa de Rey match with Intercity, but his last league outing was back in September.

But Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst has emerged as another target for Ten Hag's side.

The Turkish club have insisted there's currently no deal in place, but United are confident of getting their man before the deadline on 31 January.

Experienced duo Eden Dzeko and Olivier Giroud are alternative options.