ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

All in the Family Joining MeTV Slate

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xihxj_0k9hGHVd00

MeTV invites you to hang out with Archie Bunker, wife Edith et al every Sunday night, when the classic sitcom All in the Family joins the network’s line-up this winter.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Norman Lear-created All in the Family will make its debut on MeTV, the classic television network, on Sunday, Feb. 5, where it will air four back-to-back episodes each week (starting with the pilot “Meet the Bunkers”).

All in the Family represents a milestone in television comedy,” Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., said in a statement. “While it was produced decades ago, the series’ themes and messages resonate today as Norman Lear’s take on our society continues to make us not only laugh, but also reflect.”

All told, MeTV’s Sunday slate starting Feb. 5 will look like this:
6 pm ET The Andy Griffith Show
6:30 pm The Andy Griffith Show
7 pm M*A*S*H
7:30 pm M*A*S*H
8 pm All in the Family (“Meet the Bunkers”)
8:30 pm All in The Family (“Writing the President”)
9 pm All in the Family (“Oh, My Aching Back”
9:30 pm All In the Family (“Archie Gives Blood”)
10 pm Sullivan’s Rock ‘n Roll Classics
10:30 pm The Carol Burnett Show
11 pm The Dick Van Dyke Show
11:30 pm The Dick Van Dyke Show

All In the Family premiered almost exactly 52 years ago, on Jan. 12, 1971, and ran for nine seasons on CBS, where it made broadcast-TV history by ranking No. 1 in the Nielsen ratings for five consecutive years (1971-1976).

The series starred Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker, a World War II veteran, blue-collar worker and family man living in Queens, N.Y. Jean Stapleton co-starred as Edith Bunker, Sally Struthers played Archie and Edith’s one child, Gloria, and Rob Reiner played Michael Stivic, Gloria’s husband and Archie’s liberal son-in-law (who provided much of the fodder for a variety of political and social topics).

Regarded as one of the greatest television series ever, All in the Family amassed 22 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, including for all four leads and multiple Outstanding Comedy Series wins.

MeTV is available on broadcast television, over the air, in 98 percent of the U.S., on select cable and satellite systems, and via streaming on Frndly TV and Philo.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 25

Hope
4d ago

For all you snowflakes: Keep in mind that they make fun of the bigot on the show and laugh about it...Just be calm ,if you don't like it turn the channel. good luck..lol

Reply
17
PNut67
4d ago

it's about damn time.....need to have The Jeffersons on right behind them, to even out the bigotry in both shows....that way, snowflakes can't cry

Reply
18
Paul Clifton
3d ago

A lot of us who have Dish , I haven't been able to watch Me-tv even though I have been paying for that package. Dish says they have been negotiating to renew the program even though I'm still in having to pay for that package!

Reply(3)
6
Related
TVLine

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, Calif. home on Thursday morning, responding to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Presley was a musician in her own right, releasing a number of popular songs during her career, most notably 2003’s “Lights Out”...
CALABASAS, CA
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: NBC's Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2022-23 TV season — next turning our attention to NBC. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each NBC series (including Live+7 DVR playback). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents how it is faring in the coveted-yet-dwindling 18-49 demo compared to other shows on NBC, since that’s what matters come renewal/cancellation time; any ties in the demo were “broken” by total viewership. (*=already officially renewed) THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE:...
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving

Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy