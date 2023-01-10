Diamond of Pro-Trump Commentary Duo Diamond and Silk Dead at 51

Lynette Hardaway , aka Diamond of conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk , has died at age 51. An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” reads a tweet from the official Diamond and Silk Twitter account. “Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. The memory of her passing should forever remain in our hearts. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all!”

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, gained notoriety for their relentless support of Donald Trump leading up to his 2016 presidential run. The lifelong Democrats switched parties following his initial announcement.

Trump offered his condolences to Diamond’s family in this post on Truth Social, according to The Hill : “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

Diamond and Silk began as YouTubers, eventually becoming regular contributors on networks like Fox News. The duo was reportedly dropped by Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation in 2020 after they questioned whether the government was lying about official COVID-19 death figures. They later migrated over to Newsmax for their own show, Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear , which ran for three seasons.