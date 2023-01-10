ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Diamond of Pro-Trump Commentary Duo Diamond and Silk Dead at 51

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ya0VV_0k9hGDyj00

Lynette Hardaway , aka Diamond of conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk , has died at age 51. An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” reads a tweet from the official Diamond and Silk Twitter account. “Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. The memory of her passing should forever remain in our hearts. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all!”

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, gained notoriety for their relentless support of Donald Trump leading up to his 2016 presidential run. The lifelong Democrats switched parties following his initial announcement.

Trump offered his condolences to Diamond’s family in this post on Truth Social, according to The Hill : “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

Diamond and Silk began as YouTubers, eventually becoming regular contributors on networks like Fox News. The duo was reportedly dropped by Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation in 2020 after they questioned whether the government was lying about official COVID-19 death figures. They later migrated over to Newsmax for their own show, Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear , which ran for three seasons.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 84

TG
3d ago

She always tried to speak the truth even though it was against the left, and she tried to convert her community to think for themselves, instead of being led by the left

Reply(4)
16
AFTER?THOUGHT
3d ago

🤨 Two of TrAmp's favorite African Americans. I wonder if she died or if she died as a character.

Reply(4)
11
Rowdy Wesley Piper
3d ago

A walking breathing stereotype. Trumps African American. Lol

Reply(2)
18
Related
TVLine

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, Calif. home on Thursday morning, responding to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Presley was a musician in her own right, releasing a number of popular songs during her career, most notably 2003’s “Lights Out”...
CALABASAS, CA
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
TVLine

Michael Levin, Played Ryan's Hope's Jack Fenelli, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, an actor best known for portraying reporter Jack Fenelli during the entire 13-year run of daytime soap opera Ryan’s Hope, died of natural causes on Jan. 6. He was 90 years old. Levin’s son, Jason Levin, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ryan’s Hope aired on ABC from 1975-1989. Levin was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actor three years in a row for his work in the drama series from 1978-80. The soap followed Johnny and Maeve Ryan (played by Barrow and Gallagher), a traditional husband and wife who owned a tavern across the street from a...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' As Couple Is 'Always Fighting,' Insider Spills: 'It's A Toxic Situation'

Trouble in paradise? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 13-year marriage may not last after all, as the two are bickering non-stop. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source. The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, first began feuding when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Cheryl E Preston

Paula White Cain continues to be accused of profiting from the pain of others

Paula White Cain is no stranger to the controversy and has been called a con artist and false prophet by many in the Christian community. shocked the world when she married her third husband Jonathan Cain the keyboardist for the rock band Journey. She also made the news when her Without Walls church in Florida shut down after filing bankruptcy and she immediately became pastor of New Destiny Church after pastor Zachary Tims died.
TheDailyBeast

Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face

A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Distractify

CNN Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin Sadly Has Died at Age 60

There was a time when people looked to the news for hard truths, soft comforts, and all that lives between the two. As of late, distrust for the media has grown larger and more daunting even as consumers cry out for knowledge. There are few reporters viewers can look to for well-researched, thoughtful stories. Unfortunately that pool just got a little more shallow.
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Primetimer

Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81

Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
HAWAII STATE
tvinsider.com

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Icon Was 75

Ben Masters, best known for his part as the wealthy Julian Crane from the classic NBC soap Passions, died on January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. The actor struggled with dementia for years and eventually died due to COVID. His role as Julian, which spanned from 1999 to 2008, was his most prominent and final credit.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy