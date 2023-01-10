ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Teases Another Cryptic Video, Featuring Parker McCollum & Cody Johnson… Could It Be Red Rocks?

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Zfx0_0k9hG9X400

What in the world is Eric Church cooking up?

Chief has been teasing what appears to be something big in the works.

It all started on Sunday, when he dropped a teaser video to social media, featuring radio static and the faint playing of songs like Jelly Roll’s “Son of a Sinner,” Ashley McBryde’s “Bonfire at Tina’s,” Cody Jinks’ “Must Be the Whiskey,” and his own song, “Springsteen.”

And yesterday, he released another with songs like Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck,” Travis Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” Whiskey Myers’ “Stone,” and his own song “Heart On Fire.”

Each teaser also features the date:

“1.11.23.”

On top of all this, Church also blacked out his profile pictures on social media.

There’s fan speculation that he may be teasing a surprise feature album, considering the broad variety of artists in each video… but that doesn’t seem very likely.

Others are speculating that it simply could be a promotion for his Sirius XM radio station, Outsiders Radio, and he’s just listing the artists that’ll be featured on the channel. Of course, this speculation stems from the radio static and dials in each teaser, so it’s a solid theory, but would be a lot of hype for just a radio station.

And today, Church is back at it again with yet another teaser, and it could be the most telling of them all.

This time, the video kicks off with Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart,” and maybe another tiny clip of one of McCollum’s latest singles, “Handle On You.” There also appears to be a tiny clip of Cody Johnson singing as well, but with the radio static it’s kind of hard to tell.

But, perhaps the most telling part of the video is at the end, when you can hear Church say:

“I still remember my first amphitheater concert, I was 16-years-old.”

Amphitheater concert? Could Church be teasing a run of concerts at Red Rocks, or another notable amphitheater in America, featuring all of the artists played in the teaser? Maybe a few more stadium shows?

Man, I just don’t know…

But the good news is we’re less than a day away from the big announcement, so buckle up ’til then.

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Whiskey Riff

Josh Abbott & Shane Smith & The Saints Team Up For Fantastic Rendition Of Steve Earle’s “The Galway Girl”

Man, this is already in the running for best cover of 2023. Back in 2000, the great Steve Earle dropped “The Galway Girl,” which was also featured on his Transcendental Blues album. Written by Earle, along with Sharon Shannon, the song has been covered various times, but overall, went on to become one of the biggest hits in Irish music history.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Distractify

Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

256K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy