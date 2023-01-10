ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested

A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat

A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
VERONA, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

County police: 19-year-old man fatally shot in Monroeville

Allegheny County Police said they're investigating after a man was shot in Monroeville late Saturday night. Police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. to Bellwood Avenue. There, they found a 19-year-old man shot in the chest. Crews took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators ask anyone...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Fatal hit-and-run incidents reported overnight in Ross and Pittsburgh

A person was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Ross late Friday, according to township police. The person was struck by a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz gas station and convenience store, not far from the intersection with McKnight Road. The person’s identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in South Shore hit-and-run, police looking for car

Pittsburgh Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian early Saturday on the city’s South Shore. A man was found lying on West Carson Street just before 3 a.m. He died at a hospital, police said. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

Police looking for driver involved in South Side fatal hit-and-run

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for the driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on West Carson Street. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side. First responders found an adult man down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping

A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
BOLIVAR, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of trying to kidnap jogger in Ligonier Township charged with attempted homicide

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township has been arrested. Frank Springer of Bolivar was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.  Police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle. The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun in his hand and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car. The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran. Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise unharmed. 
LIGONIER, PA
wtae.com

Police: 2-year-old killed in Shaler house fire

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 2-year-old girl died after a house fire in Shaler Township on Friday night, police said. Four other residents ended up at the hospital for their injuries. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A release from the Allegheny County medical examiner's office...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

