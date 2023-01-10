LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township has been arrested. Frank Springer of Bolivar was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced. Police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle. The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun in his hand and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car. The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran. Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise unharmed.

