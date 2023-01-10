Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested
A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat
A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
County police: 19-year-old man fatally shot in Monroeville
Allegheny County Police said they're investigating after a man was shot in Monroeville late Saturday night. Police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. to Bellwood Avenue. There, they found a 19-year-old man shot in the chest. Crews took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators ask anyone...
Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Family members of a man shot and killed in Carrick gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday. 21-year-old Jacob Dienert was shot near Concordia Street in Carrick on Jan. 8. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. His friends and family gathered Saturday...
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Fatal hit-and-run incidents reported overnight in Ross and Pittsburgh
A person was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Ross late Friday, according to township police. The person was struck by a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz gas station and convenience store, not far from the intersection with McKnight Road. The person’s identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Man killed in South Shore hit-and-run, police looking for car
Pittsburgh Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian early Saturday on the city’s South Shore. A man was found lying on West Carson Street just before 3 a.m. He died at a hospital, police said. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.
Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
Police looking for driver involved in South Side fatal hit-and-run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for the driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on West Carson Street. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side. First responders found an adult man down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
Man convicted of shooting, killing man in Arnold sentenced to life in prison
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting in Arnold that occurred two years ago. 33-year-old Mario Matthew Gatti from New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports. Gatti from New Kensington claimed...
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Man accused of trying to kidnap jogger in Ligonier Township charged with attempted homicide
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township has been arrested. Frank Springer of Bolivar was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced. Police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle. The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun in his hand and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car. The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran. Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise unharmed.
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
Man in custody after child held hostage during SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a child was held hostage in a closet during a SWAT situation at a home in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street at 2:35 p.m. Police said the suspect, Phillip...
Police: 2-year-old killed in Shaler house fire
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 2-year-old girl died after a house fire in Shaler Township on Friday night, police said. Four other residents ended up at the hospital for their injuries. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A release from the Allegheny County medical examiner's office...
Woman accused of attacking a flagger with a baseball bat while wearing Halloween mask
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern Regional Police said a woman with a Halloween mask on attacked a flagger with a baseball bat. The alleged attack happened last week during the day at the busy intersection of Wallace Road and Village Run Road in Pine Township. Officers say they believe...
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
Findlay Township police search for 2 suspects in recent car break-ins
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Findlay Township police are searching for two suspects after a string of recent car break-ins. Police said the suspects are 20-year-old Cameron Cosentino and 22-year-old Rainelle Wolfe. According to police, the recent break-ins involved unlocked vehicles. Police said these thefts have been under investigation since...
