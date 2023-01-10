Ariel Theriac leads pack as Mooresville, Martinsville, DC compete at Mid-State swim finals

The Mid-State Conference swim and dive championships concluded over the weekend, and it was Mooresville's Ariel Theriac that left the meet as most decorated among local swimmers, garnering four top three finishes.

The senior won the Mid-State crown in not just one, but two events. She claimed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a 23.97-second finish, and also topped competitors in the 100-yard fly, racing to a time of 57.6 seconds. In addition, Theriac placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.32) and 100-yard freestyle (56.4).

Her efforts helped prop the Pioneers to a 6th place finish (196) in the girls' championship. Martinsville placed seventh (161) and Decatur Central eighth (110). Plainfield won the conference with a score of 486.

On the boys' side, a set of top five finishes helped Mooresville to third place (223) and Decatur Central to fourth (218). Martinsville was eighth with 87. Franklin Community claimed the conference title with 512.5 score.

Rivals Mooresville, Decatur Central engage in close battle

The Pioneers and Hawks' boys' teams were practically joined at the hip for the entirety of the event. The two teams saw swimmers and relays finish within seconds, sometimes milliseconds of one another. In fact, the 200-yard medley teams were separated by a time of .89 milliseconds, with the Pioneers grabbing the third spot at 1:45.01 and Hawks fourth at 1:45.90.

That wasn't the only close call, either. Decatur Central avenged the 200-medley loss to the Pioneers with a 3:41.52 fourth place swim in the 400-yard freestyle relay, which saw Mooresville placed fifth with a time difference of only .20 milliseconds at 3:41.72.

In individuals, the 200-yard medley had Decatur Central's Isaiah Winko place second, completing the event in 2:06.15, while Mooresville's Diesel Molin was a very close third at 2:06.38. Also, the Pioneers' Aaron Taylor claimed third in the 100-yard fly with 58.84 while the Hawks' Daneil Luengas was fifth at 59.09.

Other top finishes from both teams include a third-place swim by Mooresville's Jacob Taylor in the 50-yard freestyle (22.89) and fourth-place swim by Decatur Central's Winko in the 500-yard freestyle (5:14.03).

Molly Stout, Ian Bain top victors for Artesians

There's few that have higher expectations on Martinsville's swim team than Molly Stout. Stout, a state finals competitor last season, has earned multiple conference titles in her signature 100-yard breaststroke event, but this season, she, at 1:07.31, was bested by less than a second by Plainfield's Taylor Brackney (1:06.83), despite shaving .73 seconds off her preliminary time. To give credit, Brackney shaved an impressive 1.47 seconds.

That said, while certainly a good motivator come sectional time, there's no shame in coming short to Brackney. The two have legitimate state meet hopes in the event, and were clear frontrunners, with the third and fourth place finishers notching times three-to-four seconds behind.

Ian Bain claimed a third-place spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.23.

Looking ahead

All teams have a host of meetings before sectionals begin in early February. Martinsville next competes against Edgewood and Mooresville on Jan. 17. The Pioneers face Plainfield Wednesday. Decatur Central will swim against Cardinal Ritter and Covenant Christian Thursday.

