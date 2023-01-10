20-year-old man killed, 2 teens injured in shooting at Lincoln Park home

A 20-year-old man was killed and two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a Lincoln Park home early Tuesday, San Diego police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Nogal Street near 47th Street, north of Lincoln High School. When officers arrived, they found the victims inside the home's garage, homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The man had been shot several times in his chest. Police provided first aid and called for medics but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, Shebloski said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

A 16-year-old girl had been shot in her abdomen and in the arm, while a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg, he said. Neither of the teens' injuries were considered life threatening. They were transported to a hospital to be treated.

A male wearing dark clothing was seen running from the scene. No suspect description was released.

"At this time information is very limited, but it appears there may be some type of relationship between the suspect and the victim(s) in this incident. However, the exact nature of that relationship has not been determined or confirmed at this time," Shebloski said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

He said one of the victims lived at the house. Other people also were home at the time of the shooting but were upstairs and did not see what happened, he said.

Detectives were processing the scene for evidence and checking if anyone had surveillance video that would assist their investigation. No other details were immediately released.





Updates :

2:32 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023 : This story was updated with additional details from San Diego police.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .