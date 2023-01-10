West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship

Read full article on original website
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal...
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
Students at the entrance to the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. (Photo courtesy of USD) On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file...
Education overhaul returns to Ohio Senate
As promised by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman last year, an overhaul of the state education system is back on the agenda. The bill, once again led by state Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, was reintroduced on Jan. 11, and already has 10 cosponsors signed on. The legislation seeks to rename...
A new year, a new governor, a new chance to clean up the Chesapeake Bay | Opinion
A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). As one year ends and another begins, many of us have hope and optimism for the new year. In these early days of 2023, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is...
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 07: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the Governor’s Inaugural Gala, January 7, 2023, in the Atrium at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for OLCA pool) When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID...
Nonprofit organization plans to release comprehensive report on Maryland’s parole system
David Blumberg, left and standing, chair of the Maryland Parole Commission, gives remarks before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee about the state’s parole system on Jan. 12, at the committee’s first briefing of the 2023 legislative session. Photo by William J. Ford. It’s known that Maryland has highest...
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right
Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
Political Notes: Four more for the Moore team, plus the roster of Black Caucus leaders and an MLK Day fair housing event
With just days remaining until he takes office, Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) on Friday selected four more people to take leadership positions in his administration. A couple are holdovers from the cabinet of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Moore said he would nominate Russell Strickland as the secretary of Emergency...
Hobbs’ budget would repeal the school voucher expansion, scrap the Border Strike Force
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year, including an end to last year’s expansion of the universal school vouchers, removing around 40,000 students from the program. The budget includes $273.7 million in new funding for education, with a total...
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
Ohio coalition moves forward with plans for abortion ballot measure
Volunteer poll worker Alex Good helps a Laura Fillman at a ballot marker. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.) A coalition of reproductive rights groups, along with the ACLU of Ohio say they plan to have a pro-abortion ballot initiative on the Ohio Attorney General’s desk by February.
Colorado Chief Justice shares outlook on judicial branch with legislators
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright speaks in front of a joint session of the Colorado General Assembly on Jan. 13, 2013. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline) Chief Justice Brian Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court laid out his priorities for the state’s judicial branch and threw his support behind two proposed bills aimed at increasing transparency in the judicial discipline process during an address to the Legislature on Friday.
Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic elected officials gather at Heritage Hall on Jan. 12, 2023 to announce plans to repeal the retirement tax and boost the Earned Income Tax Credit. | Photo by Anna Gustafson. Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their...
Political notes: Fundraising hasn’t stopped, Maggie McIntosh’s new gig, plus House GOP leaders and new Senate subcommittees
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) presented retiring House Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) with a governor's citation to honor her 30-year career in the House of Delegates last April. File photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As if we needed reminding in the week leading up to the Wednesday start of...
Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member
Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes at the Michigan Democratic Party's nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 21, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair.
Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday that it has completed the “first step” of a multi-phase feasibility study examining the possibility of extending Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Safety Standards to public sector workers. The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration...
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020...
Louisiana lawmakers want ‘In God We Trust’ signs in every classroom
"In God We Trust" appears on a U.S. silver coin. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) One of the first bills filed ahead of Louisiana’s 2023 legislative Session would require all public schools and universities to put a new sign in every classroom: “In God We Trust.”. House Bill...
A $10 million request and a new coalition take aim at health care worker shortage
LINCOLN — Twenty weighty health and educational entities have teamed up to put a full court press on solving the shortage of health care workers in Nebraska. Early conversations among the new “Nebraska Healthcare Workforce Collaborative” have led to a $10 million request to the state for expanded clinical training sites for nurses.
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers
Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
