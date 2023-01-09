ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators worked for the industry before and immediately after he was tasked with overseeing such facilities. (Photo by Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him...
IOWA STATE
On this day in 1835: Michigan leader calls a constitutional convention

On Jan. 12, 1835, Stevens T. Mason, Michigan territorial governor, called for a constitutional convention. The 24-year-old had been appointed by President Andrew Jackson to serve as secretary of the Michigan Territory four years earlier. Mason’s request came two years before Michigan was admitted into the union. Held in Detroit,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 session in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor

Gov. Brian Kemp and family greet supporters at Kemp's inauguration. Pool - Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gov. Brian Kemp officially got four more years Thursday to call the Georgia governor’s mansion home. He was sworn in for his second term by state Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian after defeating Democratic rival Stacey Abrams in November’s election.
GEORGIA STATE
Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers

So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
MAINE STATE
Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
INDIANA STATE
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana

The state funding propping up this discrimination is significant. Indiana spent $241.1 million on vouchers in 2021-22, paying for over 44,000 students to attend 330 private schools. And there is little or no accountability for how the money is spent. (Getty Images) Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011,...
INDIANA STATE
Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines

• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism

PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.”. Crow Creek Sioux Tribe...
PIERRE, SD
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell speaks at a Stop the Steal rally in December 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections.
WISCONSIN STATE

