Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig
One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators worked for the industry before and immediately after he was tasked with overseeing such facilities. (Photo by Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him...
newsfromthestates.com
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 07: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the Governor’s Inaugural Gala, January 7, 2023, in the Atrium at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for OLCA pool) When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID...
newsfromthestates.com
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
From left: Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf sits next to Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams during a news conference in Las Vegas on July 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Bridget Bennett) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
College Hall at the New College of Florida in Sarasota. Credit: State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory. Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die.
newsfromthestates.com
Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic elected officials gather at Heritage Hall on Jan. 12, 2023 to announce plans to repeal the retirement tax and boost the Earned Income Tax Credit. | Photo by Anna Gustafson. Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their...
newsfromthestates.com
On this day in 1835: Michigan leader calls a constitutional convention
On Jan. 12, 1835, Stevens T. Mason, Michigan territorial governor, called for a constitutional convention. The 24-year-old had been appointed by President Andrew Jackson to serve as secretary of the Michigan Territory four years earlier. Mason’s request came two years before Michigan was admitted into the union. Held in Detroit,...
newsfromthestates.com
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 session in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com
Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor
Gov. Brian Kemp and family greet supporters at Kemp's inauguration. Pool - Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gov. Brian Kemp officially got four more years Thursday to call the Georgia governor’s mansion home. He was sworn in for his second term by state Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian after defeating Democratic rival Stacey Abrams in November’s election.
newsfromthestates.com
On this day in 1977: Gov. Milliken signs the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act
Gov. William Milliken in 1983 | Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University. On Jan. 13, 1977 Gov. William Milliken signed into law the seminal Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. It went into effect on March 31, 1977. The bill package at the time was...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers
So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
newsfromthestates.com
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana
The state funding propping up this discrimination is significant. Indiana spent $241.1 million on vouchers in 2021-22, paying for over 44,000 students to attend 330 private schools. And there is little or no accountability for how the money is spent. (Getty Images) Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011,...
newsfromthestates.com
Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines
• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
newsfromthestates.com
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.”. Crow Creek Sioux Tribe...
newsfromthestates.com
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell speaks at a Stop the Steal rally in December 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections.
newsfromthestates.com
Political notes: Fundraising hasn’t stopped, Maggie McIntosh’s new gig, plus House GOP leaders and new Senate subcommittees
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) presented retiring House Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) with a governor's citation to honor her 30-year career in the House of Delegates last April. File photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As if we needed reminding in the week leading up to the Wednesday start of...
newsfromthestates.com
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
A bill to give Indiana an official nickname is also stirring debate over the word Hoosier. Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments
Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, speaking to fellow Republicans in a closed door meeting. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) After more than hour behind closed doors, a bloc of Ohio Republicans led by state Rep. Derek Merrin, Monclova Twp., trooped through the Ohio Statehouse. The faction — thirty-odd lawmakers who wound...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs three executive orders related to housing homelessness on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year.
newsfromthestates.com
Political Notes: The lieutenant governor — and everyone else, it seems — announces new gig
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) looked on at a ceremony for the unveiling of Gov. Larry Hogan's official portrait Tuesday. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) won’t be taking much time off when his tenure in the Maryland State House concludes. The Columbia-based law firm...
Comments / 0