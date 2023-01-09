ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
INDIANA STATE
Montana PSC: Vote on Tschida was 4-1

Jim Brown, president of the Public Service Commission. (Provided by the PSC for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Public Service Commissioners voted 4-1 on the hire of former Republican lawmaker Brad Tschida, according to the PSC staff attorney. Chief Legal Counsel Lucas Hamilton said the holdout was President Jim Brown. The...
MONTANA STATE
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism

PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.”. Crow Creek Sioux Tribe...
PIERRE, SD
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right

Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature

The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by the sun on the morning of Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Each year, members of the Alaska Legislature introduce hundreds of bills. They’re all listed on the Legislature’s website, alongside a bunch of other information, including who’s sponsored it, and as the bills get heard by legislative committees, more information about the bills gets added.
ALASKA STATE
Winkelman named Alaska Corrections commissioner-designee by Gov. Dunleavy

This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Corrections’ interim leader to serve long term as the agency’s commissioner-designee. The position is subject to confirmation by the Legislature.
ALASKA STATE
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana

The state funding propping up this discrimination is significant. Indiana spent $241.1 million on vouchers in 2021-22, paying for over 44,000 students to attend 330 private schools. And there is little or no accountability for how the money is spent. (Getty Images) Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011,...
INDIANA STATE
Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers

So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
MAINE STATE
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators worked for the industry before and immediately after he was tasked with overseeing such facilities. (Photo by Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him...
IOWA STATE
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 session in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
2023 – the year for universal school choice

With super majorities in both House and Senate, a mandate from voters, and the infrastructure already in place for ESAs, Republican lawmakers should seize the moment and bring educational freedom to all Hoosier families. (Getty Images) The Indiana General Assembly has an unprecedented opportunity to implement the most promising educational...
INDIANA STATE
Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor

Gov. Brian Kemp and family greet supporters at Kemp's inauguration. Pool - Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gov. Brian Kemp officially got four more years Thursday to call the Georgia governor’s mansion home. He was sworn in for his second term by state Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian after defeating Democratic rival Stacey Abrams in November’s election.
GEORGIA STATE
With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care

TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have to keep providing Medicaid coverage. That’s because of a Congress-approved December 2022 spending package Biden signed. The package allows states to begin redetermining eligibility for Medicaid in April for the first time in three years.
KANSAS STATE
The ‘education governor’ and the threat to public schools

Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses the crowd outside the state Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023, after she was sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor. In her inaugural address, she pledged changes in the state's public education system. (Photo by Karen E. Segrave/Arkansas Advocate) Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ two inauguration day speeches...
ARKANSAS STATE

