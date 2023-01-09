TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have to keep providing Medicaid coverage. That’s because of a Congress-approved December 2022 spending package Biden signed. The package allows states to begin redetermining eligibility for Medicaid in April for the first time in three years.

