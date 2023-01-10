ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo begins

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday. Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed. “Our commonwealth possesses...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet Inflation

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 7 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kyhumane.org

Suprise Match to Help Struggling Eastern KY Shelters

We are excited to share that Jean Frazier, a dedicated animal lover, has generously offered to match every donation we receive before midnight tomorrow, January 13, up to $5,000. This generous match is in honor of our work to support Eastern Kentucky shelters and animals as they continue to struggle after July’s catastrophic floods. Please donate today to help even more animals in Eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Good Belly to open first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — A Louisville food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant this spring,according to Louisville Business First. Good Belly, a found truck established in 2021, will serve New York Jewish deli-style food — something the Louisville area was missing, Jess Bookin, one of the owners, said in an interview.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Norton Sports Health Derby Festival kicks off with free training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was the kick-off for the Norton Sports Health Training Program to prepare runners and walkers for the GE Appliances miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay, according to a release. The miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay are set for Saturday, April 29. Event organizers said the free 15-week Norton...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy