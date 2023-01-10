Read full article on original website
Editorial: From summers in tobacco fields to challenging Hoover, MLK spent memorable days in CT
The fullness of King’s life, though, is in the details of his story. A deeper dig reveals bookmarks of events that took place in Connecticut that deserve revisiting on the holiday that bears King’s name. King first saw life outside of the segregated South when he left his...
Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
CT Girl Scouts, after boost from Leonardo DiCaprio, look to publish their book on climate change
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two 14-year-olds from Fairfield Ludlowe High School are looking to become published authors after a book they wrote for a Girl Scout project was spotlighted by a Hollywood star. “It was very surreal. We told some friends and family...
John Gomes (opinion): Running for mayor to make Bridgeport a better place
I am running for mayor to reshape our local government so that it will finally start serving the needs of all Bridgeport residents instead of serving only the well-connected few. Right now, there are resources and projects that can be put into progress and put to work. There are federal dollars awarded to the city to respond to the pandemic, and your city tax dollars that you contribute as a resident and business owner.
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
Former Stratford gun club land donated to CT Audubon Society
STRATFORD — The Connecticut Audubon Society has taken ownership of Stratford Point, a once-badly polluted and eroded coastal site that is now teaming with wildlife following years of restoration efforts. The 28-acre nature preserve at the mouth of the Housatonic River joins a list of 21 sanctuaries stewarded by...
Woog's World: Westport's luck on Friday the 13th
Whenever we play “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” I win. Back in 1978, Sean Cunningham directed a movie called “Manny’s Orphans,” a “Bad News Bears”-type film, except about soccer (spoiler alert: the team of orphans beats the snobby prep school squad!). It was filmed in Westport and Bridgeport.
Middletown man sentenced to 57 years in Hartford teacher's murder
MIDDLETOWN — A local man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the murder of a Hartford teacher at her home in Middletown four years ago, state officials said. In November, a state jury convicted 39-year-old Cornel Myers of murder in the 2018 slaying of Danielle Fasciocco, a fifth-grade teacher at the Betances STEM Magnet School in Hartford. Myers was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Vernon D. Oliver in Middletown, the state Division of Criminal Justice said in a news release.
Cromwell Price Rite to close; Texas Roadhouse proposed for Ruby Tuesday site
CROMWELL — Discount grocery chain Price Rite Marketplace on Route 372 will close its doors by the end of the month, according to the store manager, a move that has many residents disappointed. The grocery chain’s parent company Wakefern Food Corp also runs ShopRite stores, one of which is...
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital offers scholarships
TORRINGTON — The Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary is offering 10 scholarships for $1,000 to local students pursuing an education in a health care field. Three additional $1,000 awards, the Doctor Alfred Fabro Scholarship, the Doctor Joseph Curi Scholarship and, for students/graduates from Torrington High School and/or Oliver Wolcott High School, the Dr. Beth Whalen and Dr. Terrance Ryan Scholarship will also be presented.
Trumbull school budget talk ends on sobering note
TRUMBULL — Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel concluded two days of discussion of his proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year on somewhat sobering note. Thursday was the second day of workshops on the proposal, and various education department heads gave presentations to the Board of Education about what they were requesting and why.
Police: Bristol man seriously hurt in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON — A Bristol man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Queen Street on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Queen Street. Police said a Southington resident was driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra south when it struck a gray 2008 Honda Civic in the rear bumper.
Juvenile charged in New Haven school bus shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police said Thursday that they have made arrests in recent gun-related offenses, including an incident in which a city school bus was grazed by gunfire. The New Haven Police Department and Mayor Justin Elicker held a joint news conference Thursday to discuss the city's recent spike in gun violence and collective effort to address it. During the conference, police provided updates on several recent arrests for shooting and shots fired incidents as they look to quell the violence.
