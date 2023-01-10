Read full article on original website
Related
Team Fortress 2's Massive Leak Reveals Totally Unseen Content
Some games refuse to die, and "Team Fortress 2" is one of those games. Despite being almost a decade-and-a-half old, the first-person shooter that had a turbulent development cycle continues to be popular despite it having already run its course. A massive leak for "Team Fortress 2" made its way to the internet, showcasing tons of in-game assets and even some unused content players never got to see.
Ocarina Of Time's Development Featured A Motion Capture Studio To Get Link's Animation True To Life
"Ocarina of Time" is still considered one of the best titles in the "Legend of Zelda" series and is often ranked as one of the best games of all time. The first "Legend of Zelda" game to release on the N64, it brought the series into 3D and took the franchise's first steps toward open-world gameplay. It broke new ground and set new standards for what a "Zelda" game could and should be. Looking back from the 21st century, it may not look that impressive visually, but when it was released in 1998, it was truly remarkable.
The Big Differences Between Super Mario Bros. Deluxe And The Original Super Mario Bros.
Even 35-plus years since the original "Super Mario Bros." appeared on the NES, accessing the landmark title is still a walk in the park. Whether it's simply playing it through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, purchasing the "Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros." version on the eShop, or even just going through user-recreated levels from the game in "Super Mario Maker," there's no shortage of convenient methods to experience the game on modern devices. However, some might argue that the best version of "Super Mario Bros." actually debuted over 20 years ago — on a handheld without a backlight, no less.
Vampire Survivors: How To Find The Coffin In Gallo Tower
There's more to "Vampire Survivor"' than the Endless Mode. With a whopping total of 49 playable characters — some of them added with "The Legacy of the Moonspell" DLC — the recent indie hit "Vampire Survivors" is a perfect treat for completionist bullet hell enthusiasts to dig into. Some of the characters are unlocked by default, some of them are unlocked by advancing certain quests or leveling up certain weapons, and some are found via hidden coffins scattered across the 14 levels.
Lone Ruin Review: A Gorgeous But Limited Rogue-Like
The rogue-like genre has exploded in recent years thanks to the massive success of games like "Hades," "Slay the Spire," and "Dead Cells." Now, the developers of "Hell is Other Demons," Cuddle Monster Games, has released its sophomore title, "Lone Ruin." With gorgeous graphics filled with contrast, a spell-focused approach to combat, and three difficulty levels, "Lone Ruin" offers players a classic twin-stick shooter rogue-like experience.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
The Rarest Bike In GTA Online
In "Grand Theft Auto Online," the cars are obviously king. Outside of the ridiculously annoying Oppressor Mk 2 — which was finally nerfed recently — most players can be seen roaming around Los Santos in their favorite high-end whips attempting to virtually flex for all of the game's resident criminals. However, cars aren't the only way to cruise the streets in style. You can also do things old school and drive around your favorite bicycle. It's not always the most ideal way to travel in "GTA Online," but there's plenty of fun to be had.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
How To Get The Life Orb In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Offering 20-30 hours of gameplay, and about double that for a full completion, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" have no shortage of small details to take in and mysteries to explore. One such mystery involves finding the Life Orb, an item that serves as a double-edged sword of sorts. As spelled out in the item's in-game description, "It boosts the power of the holder's moves, but the holder also loses a small amount of HP with each attack it lands." In other words, the item raises offensive prowess for the price of health.
How To Get Hollow Heart In Vampire Survivors
With over almost 90,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and a recent DLC drop that added more characters, locations, and weapons to the game, "Vampire Survivors" is an indie game success story many are taking a stab at -– or a bite at, as the case may be. The key to poncle's roguelite action horror – that started on itch.io according to its fandom wiki page – is surviving an onslaught of enemies who come in waves. Naturally, this type of sustained battle requires a decent HP buffer –- enter Hollow Heart, an item that players won't want to go without.
Early Reviews For One Piece Odyssey Are Saying The Same Thing
"One Piece Odyssey" is the latest video game adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, and unlike its most recent predecessors, "One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4" and "One Piece Worldseeker," "One Piece Odyssey" isn't an action-adventure title. Instead of real-time combat, "One Piece Odyssey" is aiming to be more of a traditional, turn-based JRPG.
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Zelda: Ocarina Of Time?
"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" single-handedly redefined what a 3D action-RPG game could look like when it was released back in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. Still, even over two decades later, the game remains in the conversation — not just in regard to the entire "The Legend of Zelda" franchise, but even occasionally the best games of all time.
Is Pokemon Actually Coming To Fortnite?
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
Dead Space Remake's Launch Trailer Has Fans Ready To Be Scared Again
The "Dead Space" remake's release is right around the corner, and game makers hyped things up with a launch trailer to get fans in the mood to be spooked. On January 12, the newest trailer for the game, "Humanity Ends Here," was released. The nearly two-minute trailer highlighted some of the improvements from the original, like the once-silent protagonist who will finally have a voice.
Kandria Review: Hope In Pixels
Developed and published by indie game developer Shirakumo Games, "Kandria" is an ambitious indie title that has been drawing attention from fans of pixelated graphics and those who enjoy the exploration component of open-world games. "Kandria's" gameplay is akin to 2D platformers such as "Celeste" and "Treasures of the Aegean," while blending the unique features of deep exploration, old-world lore discovery, and combat into a nostalgic, mysterious world that is just waiting to be uncovered.
The Last Game Boy Color Game Released In North America Was Tied To A Blockbuster Film
Despite lasting a third as long as the original Game Boy (per Pocket-lint), the Game Boy Color made a significant splash in its market tenure. Hits that have been remastered like "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," and the three "Pokémon" Game Boy Color games have remained fan favorites to this day. Outside of first-party titles, the movie industry cut out a slice of the pie as well. For example, Nintendo partnered with LucasArts and Disney Interactive to release "Star Wars Episode 1: Racer" and "Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue" respectively. One movie-based game even went down in history as the last official game for the Game Boy Color.
The Most Frustrating Boss In The Bayonetta Series
The Bayonetta series is no stranger to over-the-top action sequences and stylish set pieces. Bayonetta herself is often the source of extravagant spectacle thanks to her outlandish costume transformations and, in "Bayonetta 3," her enormously powerful Demon Slave attacks. Bayonetta isn't alone in being able to put on a show,...
The Sequel To Mario Paint That Was Exclusive To The Nintendo 64DD
The "Mario" games started as pure platformers, but Nintendo has featured the Italian plumber in a growing number of spin-offs over the decades. He appears in racing titles like "Mario Kart," sports entries such as "Mario Golf," brawlers like "Super Smash Bros." and even tactical, cover-based strategy shooters such as "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle." Far from new, this genre-bending trend started soon after the first "Mario" installments released in the '80s.
Game Series That Were Ruined By Different Developers
It can be difficult to maintain quality from one entry to the next in a video game franchise, and that's even including series that have consistent creative teams. Things can get especially dicey when control of a franchise is handed off between entries. To be fair, there have been plenty...
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0