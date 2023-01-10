Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
TOPEKA — The president of the Kansas Board of Regents believes greater investment of state tax dollars in need-based scholarships could play a key role in placing a university education within reach of more students. Gov. Laura Kelly warmed to that idea and proposed a $20 million expansion in...
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020...
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal...
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
As lawmakers begin a new session, Texas mayors want to maintain control of local issues
Texas’ Big City Mayors organization laid out its legislative priorities for this upcoming session. (Evan L'Roy for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Preserving local control will be a...
Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic elected officials gather at Heritage Hall on Jan. 12, 2023 to announce plans to repeal the retirement tax and boost the Earned Income Tax Credit. | Photo by Anna Gustafson. Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their...
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right
Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers
Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
More states are doing what they can to cap insulin costs
This report was first published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. North Carolina lawmakers have yet to take action to protect consumers. In her early 20s, Karisa Hunt learned the hard lesson of what happens when someone rations life-preserving medication. Hunt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes...
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
Volunteers unload water during a water distribution and free flu vaccination event at the Holman Street Baptist Church in Houston on Nov. 28. State lawmakers said Friday they will start a new group to highlight the state’s water infrastructure issues. (Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for...
Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday that it has completed the “first step” of a multi-phase feasibility study examining the possibility of extending Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Safety Standards to public sector workers. The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration...
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
Students at the entrance to the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. (Photo courtesy of USD) On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file...
Ohio coalition moves forward with plans for abortion ballot measure
Volunteer poll worker Alex Good helps a Laura Fillman at a ballot marker. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.) A coalition of reproductive rights groups, along with the ACLU of Ohio say they plan to have a pro-abortion ballot initiative on the Ohio Attorney General’s desk by February.
Colorado bill would add translation requirements for insurance documents
A freshman in the Colorado House of Representatives wants to make it easier for non-English speakers to access and understand insurance documents, drawing from her years of experience as a translator and interpreter. Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, introduced her first piece of legislation as part of...
A $10 million request and a new coalition take aim at health care worker shortage
LINCOLN — Twenty weighty health and educational entities have teamed up to put a full court press on solving the shortage of health care workers in Nebraska. Early conversations among the new “Nebraska Healthcare Workforce Collaborative” have led to a $10 million request to the state for expanded clinical training sites for nurses.
Colorado Chief Justice shares outlook on judicial branch with legislators
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright speaks in front of a joint session of the Colorado General Assembly on Jan. 13, 2013. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline) Chief Justice Brian Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court laid out his priorities for the state’s judicial branch and threw his support behind two proposed bills aimed at increasing transparency in the judicial discipline process during an address to the Legislature on Friday.
A new year, a new governor, a new chance to clean up the Chesapeake Bay | Opinion
A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). As one year ends and another begins, many of us have hope and optimism for the new year. In these early days of 2023, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is...
Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
Louisiana lawmakers want ‘In God We Trust’ signs in every classroom
"In God We Trust" appears on a U.S. silver coin. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) One of the first bills filed ahead of Louisiana’s 2023 legislative Session would require all public schools and universities to put a new sign in every classroom: “In God We Trust.”. House Bill...
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
From left: Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf sits next to Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams during a news conference in Las Vegas on July 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Bridget Bennett) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
