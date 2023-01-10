ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsfromthestates.com

A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right

Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers

Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
UTAH STATE
newsfromthestates.com

More states are doing what they can to cap insulin costs

This report was first published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. North Carolina lawmakers have yet to take action to protect consumers. In her early 20s, Karisa Hunt learned the hard lesson of what happens when someone rations life-preserving medication. Hunt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday that it has completed the “first step” of a multi-phase feasibility study examining the possibility of extending Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Safety Standards to public sector workers. The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads

Students at the entrance to the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. (Photo courtesy of USD) On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file...
VERMILLION, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio coalition moves forward with plans for abortion ballot measure

Volunteer poll worker Alex Good helps a Laura Fillman at a ballot marker. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.) A coalition of reproductive rights groups, along with the ACLU of Ohio say they plan to have a pro-abortion ballot initiative on the Ohio Attorney General’s desk by February.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado bill would add translation requirements for insurance documents

A freshman in the Colorado House of Representatives wants to make it easier for non-English speakers to access and understand insurance documents, drawing from her years of experience as a translator and interpreter. Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, introduced her first piece of legislation as part of...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A $10 million request and a new coalition take aim at health care worker shortage

LINCOLN — Twenty weighty health and educational entities have teamed up to put a full court press on solving the shortage of health care workers in Nebraska. Early conversations among the new “Nebraska Healthcare Workforce Collaborative” have led to a $10 million request to the state for expanded clinical training sites for nurses.
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado Chief Justice shares outlook on judicial branch with legislators

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright speaks in front of a joint session of the Colorado General Assembly on Jan. 13, 2013. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline) Chief Justice Brian Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court laid out his priorities for the state’s judicial branch and threw his support behind two proposed bills aimed at increasing transparency in the judicial discipline process during an address to the Legislature on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
INDIANA STATE

