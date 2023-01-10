ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Six Flags Over Georgia hiring 1,200 employees for 2023 season

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Six Flags Over Georgia says they are looking to hire more than 1,000 Georgia employees for the 2023 season at upcoming job fairs.

The amusement park giant will hold job fairs on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb 11 at 10 a.m.

The first fair will be for new applicants. The second will be for those interested in leadership positions, and the third will include multiple departments.

Some of the job perks that Six Flags Over Georgia offers include advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, paid training, free park admission, exclusive team member events, and special incentives from area businesses.

Six Flags Over Georgia has more than 40 rides and attractions, including 12 world-class roller coasters and the seven-acre Hurricane Harbor water park. Six Flags White Water has more than 24 water slides, interactive children’s areas and a wave pool.

Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring daily, with walk-in interviews available from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The park is hiring within 24 hours of application submission. To apply, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia/jobs for immediate openings. Six Flags Over Georgia opens on March 4. More job fair dates will be announced at sixflags.com/overgeorgia/jobs.

