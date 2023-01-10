ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Journey Through Bengals Season Timeline

CINCINNATI — The 2022-23 NFL regular season was a wild one for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Its media team captured the whole thing well in a season timeline video. Relive the first "White Tiger" game, Cincinnati's huge win over Kansas City, and more. Cincinnati and Baltimore run it...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Twitter Reacts to Alex Anzalone’s Plan After Retirement

The Detroit Lions are not participating in the postseason for a myriad of reasons. After finishing the season with a 9-8 record, the team sits on the outside looking in of the NFC playoffs. This week, it has been reported the officiating in the Seattle Seahawks contest against the Los...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives

The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle

Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Three...
Wichita Eagle

Mickey Loomis Confirms Dennis Allen to Return in 2023

Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

No Bengals Named To 2022 AP All-Pro Teams, Eight Players Receive Votes

CINCINNATI —The Bengals have even more motivation to fuel a playoff run after zero players made either AP All-Pro team. Quarterback Joe Burrow, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied in third place behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with 15 votes. Here are the other...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Might Keep Matt Canada to Protect Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to announce a decision at offensive coordinator, which is leading some to assume the team will stick with Matt Canada for another season. Maybe that's true, and if it is, there is likely a strong reason. And for some, that reason is Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?

The Cleveland Browns are going to do everything they can in order to maximize quarterback Deshaun Watson in the coming years, including looking at every avenue to upgrade the weapons he's throwing the ball. One potential option that might hit free agency could be Robert Woods, coming off of a miserable season with the Tennessee Titans.
CLEVELAND, OH

