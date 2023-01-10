ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music

It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit

Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
MANCHESTER, TN
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Why Robert Plant Let ‘School of Rock’ Use Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant reveals why he let the Jack Black-led film School of Rock use "Immigrant Song" in the movie. The short answer: "Why not?" In a new interview with Vulture, Plant says that the song is not a holy thing in itself, and is meant to be shared. Plant says, "My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time."
Why Are System of a Down So Popular?

How did one of the weirdest bands in recent memory — System of a Down — become a gigantic phenomenon with No. 1 albums? And why do fans love them so much? Here's the answer. One fan summed up the band’s greatness in a 1999 interview — “The...
Jay Weinberg Explains the Story Behind Every One of His Slipknot Masks

Jay Weinberg is now the second member of Slipknot to visit the home of the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world, The House of Masks, after Sid Wilson went in late 2022. In a new video, the drummer tells the story behind each of his Slipknot masks, starting with the very first.
Don’t Be Mad That Kelly Clarkson Covering Blink-182 on Her Own TV Show Rules

Everything classic is coming back around again in 2023. Take for instance, onetime American Idol winner and early 2000s darling Kelly Clarkson using her daytime talk show platform to revisit some of her favorite songs on her Kellyoke segment. This week, Clarkson showed off her pop-punk prowess taking on the Blink-182 classic, "All the Small Things," which will be back in the spotlight once again when Tom DeLonge reunites with his Blink-182 brothers on their highly anticipated reunion tour this year.
Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Wholesome Death Metal Moments

Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Death Metal Musicians Being Wholesome af. “This is the best clip in the world,” Nik says about a classic Metal Injection video where Cannibal Corpse’s Corpsegrinder went clearance shopping at Target. “Everyone should be watching this clip, every day really, but definitely during the holidays. It’s so wholesome.”
Kerry King Felt ‘Anger’ Over Slayer’s ‘Premature’ Retirement – ‘We Were on Top of the World’

What did guitarist Kerry King feel when Slayer made the decision to retire? "Anger... What else?," he tells Metal Hammer in a new interview. In late January of 2018, the thrash legends stunned the world, announcing they'd embark on their farewell tour later that year. They closed it out in late 2019 and "it was premature," per King. "The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play," he adds, "but that livelihood got taken away from me."
