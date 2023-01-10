Read full article on original website
Related
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music
It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit
Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
Periphery’s New Album Is Actually Called ‘Djent Is Not a Genre’
Did someone just open up a can of worms? Periphery are on their way back with new music and they've decided to title their latest album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, inevitably opening up a new debate in the process. First, let's get to the basics of the...
Fall Out Boy’s Cryptic Teasers Keep Getting Weirder, Just Ask Oli Sykes
UPDATE: On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Fall Out Boy linked a video teaser for "Love From the Other Side," what we now know is the official title of the band's single due on Jan. 18. The group promises more soon. Read the original article and see the teaser below. Fall Out...
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Why Robert Plant Let ‘School of Rock’ Use Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant reveals why he let the Jack Black-led film School of Rock use "Immigrant Song" in the movie. The short answer: "Why not?" In a new interview with Vulture, Plant says that the song is not a holy thing in itself, and is meant to be shared. Plant says, "My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time."
David Draiman Wants to Smoke Weed With Justin Bieber – ‘I Challenge You to a Smoke-Off’
The phrase goes "When in Rome, do as the Romans do." and Disturbed frontman David Draiman is applying that philosophy on his trip to Amsterdam, a city notable for its legal stance on weed. In fact, the singer upon learning that fellow musician Justin Bieber was in the area, put out a challenge to the Biebs for a "smoke off."
Why Are System of a Down So Popular?
How did one of the weirdest bands in recent memory — System of a Down — become a gigantic phenomenon with No. 1 albums? And why do fans love them so much? Here's the answer. One fan summed up the band’s greatness in a 1999 interview — “The...
Jay Weinberg Explains the Story Behind Every One of His Slipknot Masks
Jay Weinberg is now the second member of Slipknot to visit the home of the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world, The House of Masks, after Sid Wilson went in late 2022. In a new video, the drummer tells the story behind each of his Slipknot masks, starting with the very first.
Alice Cooper Calls Jeff Beck Greatest Guitarist of All Time, Recalls Opening for Yardbirds When He Was 16
Alice Cooper is one of the many musicians in the rock 'n' roll world who've posted on social media to pay their respects to legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 78. In his post, Cooper called the late rocker the greatest guitarist of all time, and recalled opening for The Yardbirds when he was just 16.
Don’t Be Mad That Kelly Clarkson Covering Blink-182 on Her Own TV Show Rules
Everything classic is coming back around again in 2023. Take for instance, onetime American Idol winner and early 2000s darling Kelly Clarkson using her daytime talk show platform to revisit some of her favorite songs on her Kellyoke segment. This week, Clarkson showed off her pop-punk prowess taking on the Blink-182 classic, "All the Small Things," which will be back in the spotlight once again when Tom DeLonge reunites with his Blink-182 brothers on their highly anticipated reunion tour this year.
Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Wholesome Death Metal Moments
Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Death Metal Musicians Being Wholesome af. “This is the best clip in the world,” Nik says about a classic Metal Injection video where Cannibal Corpse’s Corpsegrinder went clearance shopping at Target. “Everyone should be watching this clip, every day really, but definitely during the holidays. It’s so wholesome.”
Palisades Announce Breakup, Will Reunite With Former Singer for Final Show
The New Jersey post-hardcore band Palisades, who spent a decade recording for the punk and metal outpost Rise Records, have announced their breakup with a final show in their home state next month. Former longtime Palisades lead vocalist Lou Miceli Jr. will return for the last performance. The group and...
2023 Beachlife Festival Lineup Revealed – The Black Crowes, The Black Keys + More
The 2023 Beachlife Festival lineup has been revealed, with the three-day event set o feature The Black Crowes, The Black Keys and Gwen Stefani as their headliners. The festival has gained popularity in recent years and will take place at the Harbor Drive location in Redondo Beach, California the weekend of May 5-7.
Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Sings in English on Sharon Kovacs’ ‘Child of Sin’
Who doesn’t love eccentric Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, especially when he goes outside the box by singing in English on someone else’s song? Well, that’s exactly what’s just happened with “Child of Sin,” a duet between Lindemann and Dutch singer/songwriter Sharon Kovacs (under the Kovacs banner).
Kerry King Felt ‘Anger’ Over Slayer’s ‘Premature’ Retirement – ‘We Were on Top of the World’
What did guitarist Kerry King feel when Slayer made the decision to retire? "Anger... What else?," he tells Metal Hammer in a new interview. In late January of 2018, the thrash legends stunned the world, announcing they'd embark on their farewell tour later that year. They closed it out in late 2019 and "it was premature," per King. "The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play," he adds, "but that livelihood got taken away from me."
Sonic Temple Announces 2023 Lineup – Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold + KISS to Headline
Ohio's massive Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is returning in 2023 after three years, and the full lineup has just been revealed. The event will mark one of Foo Fighters' first performances as a group since the death of Taylor Hawkins last year, and will also be headlined by Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS and more.
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 1