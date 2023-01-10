What did guitarist Kerry King feel when Slayer made the decision to retire? "Anger... What else?," he tells Metal Hammer in a new interview. In late January of 2018, the thrash legends stunned the world, announcing they'd embark on their farewell tour later that year. They closed it out in late 2019 and "it was premature," per King. "The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play," he adds, "but that livelihood got taken away from me."

