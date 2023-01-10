ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabool, MO

houstonherald.com

STEVEN “STEVE” LYNN INGRAM

Steven (Steve) Lynn Ingram, age 65, son of Ada (Wallace) and Vernon Ingram, was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Salem, Mo. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, Mo. Steve married the love of his life, Carlene (Rogers) Ingram on March 16, 1991, at...
LICKING, MO
Two Texas County 4-H shotgun shooters qualify for 2023 Nationals

In keeping with an ongoing tradition of excellence at high levels, the Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program will be sending two shotgun competitors to the 2023 4-H Nationals this June in Grand Island, Neb. This time, Ben Steelman and Roy “Tres” Warner have qualified to shoot for Team Missouri...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Two injured in Highway 32 accident

Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
PLATO, MO
Intercounty, Phelps County commissioners discuss industry project

The Phelps County Commission hosted Tony Floyd and Kristin Sullins of Intercounty Electric Cooperative on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss supporting the possible industrial development of the 785-acre Bahr property north of Rolla. Floyd said the industrial Site Development Grant Program of the Missouri Economic Development Department (from ARPA funds)...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
PHOTOS: HHS girls basketball vs. Thayer

The Houston High School girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams hosted Thayer on Thursday night (Jan. 12). To view a photo gallery from the contests (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
HOUSTON, MO

