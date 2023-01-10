ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ohio State football favored to win the 2024 national championship?

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Less than 24 hours after Georgia hoisted its second-straight College Football Playoff national championship trophy , attention has already turned to the 2023 college football season.

And according to multiple sportsbooks, Ohio State remains in the running for a return to the College Football Playoff and has a chance at a national title.

Tipico Sportsbook has Ohio State tied for the third-best odds to win the 2024 national championship with Big Ten rival Michigan at +750. Georgia, after beating TCU 65-7 Monday night , has the best odds at +270, while Alabama sits in second place at +550 odds to win a national title.

Ohio State football news:

Ohio State finishes at No. 4: Ohio State football finishes 2022 season at No. 4 in final Associated Press poll

Draft Kings and FanDuel sportsbooks have Ohio State solely in third place , coming into the 2023 season with +800 and +700 odds, respectively, to win the national championship. FanDuel has the Wolverines at +800, while Draft Kings has Michigan at +1000.

Ohio State football was a field goal away from a 2023 national championship appearance

Ohio State came close to earning its third national championship game appearance since the College Football Playoff system began in 2014.

Trailing 42-41 with eight seconds left in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl Dec. 31, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal wide left to give Georgia a shot at its second-straight national championship.

In 2022, Ohio State posted a record of 5-6-1 against the spread.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

  • Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
  • Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
  • Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
  • Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
  • Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is Ohio State football favored to win the 2024 national championship?

