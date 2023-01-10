ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, GA

77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
Rising Egg prices affecting local restaurants

MACON, Ga. — If you've gone to the grocery store, you've seen the rising prices of eggs. That is, if you've been able to find eggs at all. It's a problem effecting consumers, grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, egg prices have gone...
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods

MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Middle Georgia

(41NBC/WMGT) — This weekend, many in Middle Georgia are honoring the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. with Monday coming up as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a look at some of the events you can check out to take part in his legacy. IN...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Warner Robins residents battling woes of rising water bills

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Paying bills isn't fun, especially if you believe your bill is wrong. A Warner Robins woman tells 13WMAZ she's having this problem with her water bill. Robin Sandstedt pays roughly the same amount for her water utilities bill, but she says in two months, her bill shows her water use jumped by more than 4 times.
Robins Air Force Base holds MLK commemoration event

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Robins Air Force Base held an event at the Robins Chapel Thursday to commemorate King’s accomplishments. Chaplain Charles White spoke about his motivation to host the event.
