41nbc.com
77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
Clean up continues in Wilcox County after line of storms hit Central Georgia
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A line of storms that moved through the southeast on Thursday left some in Central Georgia picking up tree limbs and other debris. One of the hardest hit spots was Wilcox County. Sheriff Robert Rodgers says crews were out overnight to clear roads and remove...
wtxl.com
Thomas County Central downs Houston County in Friday night girls hoops action
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Friday night Thomas County Central improved to 9-2 by defeating Houston County 57-47. The Jackets were in control the entire second half and would pull away late. The win, marks two in a row for the ladies. Up next for TCC, a date with...
Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm
School district administrators cancel in-person instruction to allow crews to repair storm damage.
Rising Egg prices affecting local restaurants
MACON, Ga. — If you've gone to the grocery store, you've seen the rising prices of eggs. That is, if you've been able to find eggs at all. It's a problem effecting consumers, grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, egg prices have gone...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District cancels afterschool activities ahead of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Afterschool programs and activities in Bibb County are canceled for Thursday. A Facebook post from the Bibb County School District states that the decision was made in an "abundance of caution" for the potential severe weather expected this afternoon. The District asks that parents pick up...
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Middle Georgia
(41NBC/WMGT) — This weekend, many in Middle Georgia are honoring the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. with Monday coming up as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a look at some of the events you can check out to take part in his legacy. IN...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (Jan. 12)
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is online with extended severe weather coverage due to storms in the area.
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
Dublin restaurant named 'Best in the South' by SEC Network show
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia restaurant is going on the big screen. Minute Grill in Dublin is owned by Donna Shinholster, who took over the business from her mom. The grill has been serving burgers and coleslaw for more than 50 years. The SEC Network's True South program...
'It is an all of us issue': Homeless Encampment effecting visitors experience at Rose Hill
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates paying respect to the many notable names buried there. Since October, it's had some more permanent guests. A homeless encampment has grown there. Now, some visitors and volunteers say its upsetting their visit to the cemetery.
Governor declares State of Emergency after powerful storms move through North Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency as violent storms that included likely tornadoes moved through North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the storms from the very beginning Thursday. In a tweet, Kemp said, “Throughout this...
Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Warner Robins residents battling woes of rising water bills
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Paying bills isn't fun, especially if you believe your bill is wrong. A Warner Robins woman tells 13WMAZ she's having this problem with her water bill. Robin Sandstedt pays roughly the same amount for her water utilities bill, but she says in two months, her bill shows her water use jumped by more than 4 times.
Robins Air Force Base holds MLK commemoration event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Robins Air Force Base held an event at the Robins Chapel Thursday to commemorate King’s accomplishments. Chaplain Charles White spoke about his motivation to host the event.
