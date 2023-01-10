Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26
The NBA had high hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into this season. So much so that they booked the team for "Rivals Week", which will feature games with interesting match-ups or some of the league's most bitter rivals. However, those plans have been derailed following the news that TNT will no longer be airing the Bulls game versus the Charlotte Hornets on January 26th.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) visit the Miami Heat (21-20) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Heat prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three of its last four games but still sits in 13th place in...
Thunder Outshoot Heat But Lose in Miami
The Miami Heat set an NBA record by going 40-for-40 at the free throw line and used a 6-0 run to end the game to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
FOX Sports
Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used...
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' 108-102 loss to the Miami Heat
With Giannis sidelined, the Bucks couldn't muster enough offense to take down the Heat.
Yardbarker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (37 points), Thunder thump Sixers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit all 16 of his free throws and scored 37 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder past the host Philadelphia 76ers 133-114 on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander added eight rebounds and six assists. Josh Giddey collected 20 points and eight assists while Jalen Williams and Tre Mann had 14...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup against the Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-23, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off against the Chicago Bulls. Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 31.0 points per game. The Bulls are 11-9 on their...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
