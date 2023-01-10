Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs three executive orders related to housing homelessness on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year.
newsfromthestates.com
Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic elected officials gather at Heritage Hall on Jan. 12, 2023 to announce plans to repeal the retirement tax and boost the Earned Income Tax Credit. | Photo by Anna Gustafson. Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their...
newsfromthestates.com
A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers
With the start of a new legislative session comes a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Legislative leaders are faced with a historic $17.6 billion projected surplus — by far the largest in history — and a DFL trifecta for the first time in nearly 10 years. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) has...
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear
Election day voting at the Desert Breeze Community Center in Clark County. (Photo by Jeniffer Solis) A new report praises the Nevada State Legislature for expanding voter access and improving its election system, saying that in 2021 the state “managed to pass nearly every pro-voter improvement it could have.”
newsfromthestates.com
Montana PSC: Vote on Tschida was 4-1
Jim Brown, president of the Public Service Commission. (Provided by the PSC for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Public Service Commissioners voted 4-1 on the hire of former Republican lawmaker Brad Tschida, according to the PSC staff attorney. Chief Legal Counsel Lucas Hamilton said the holdout was President Jim Brown. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
newsfromthestates.com
From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by the sun on the morning of Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Each year, members of the Alaska Legislature introduce hundreds of bills. They’re all listed on the Legislature’s website, alongside a bunch of other information, including who’s sponsored it, and as the bills get heard by legislative committees, more information about the bills gets added.
newsfromthestates.com
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right
Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
newsfromthestates.com
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig
One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators worked for the industry before and immediately after he was tasked with overseeing such facilities. (Photo by Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him...
newsfromthestates.com
NM train riders want to see investment in high-speed rail make it out of the station
The Rail Runner at the Santa Fe Depot Station on Jan. 10, 2023. It is the only commuter train for New Mexicans and it stretches from Belen to Santa Fe. (Photo by Megan Taros for Source NM) Alix Bliss wants to live in New Mexico without owning a car. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Public Regulation Commission stumbles into the new year
Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Journeymen Javier Jim clicks in the electrical meter for a home after they finished connected to power as part of Light Up Navajo III on May 2, 2022. (Photo by Shondiin Silversmith / Arizona Mirror) The state is accepting applications for a newly created council designed...
newsfromthestates.com
As the share of white Texans continues to shrink, the Legislature remains mostly white and male
Opening day of the 2023 Texas Legislature at the Capitol in Austin on Jan. 10, 2023. (Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Legislature has reached an overdue milestone...
newsfromthestates.com
Farmers face a higher risk of suicide. The Texas Agriculture Department wants $500,000 a year to change that.
Grant Heinrich, location manager for Pro-Agri Spraying, outside his office in Slaton on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Mark Rogers for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health...
newsfromthestates.com
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
A bill to give Indiana an official nickname is also stirring debate over the word Hoosier. Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers
So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
newsfromthestates.com
Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines
• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
newsfromthestates.com
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.”. Crow Creek Sioux Tribe...
newsfromthestates.com
Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor
Gov. Brian Kemp and family greet supporters at Kemp's inauguration. Pool - Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gov. Brian Kemp officially got four more years Thursday to call the Georgia governor’s mansion home. He was sworn in for his second term by state Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian after defeating Democratic rival Stacey Abrams in November’s election.
newsfromthestates.com
2023 – the year for universal school choice
With super majorities in both House and Senate, a mandate from voters, and the infrastructure already in place for ESAs, Republican lawmakers should seize the moment and bring educational freedom to all Hoosier families. (Getty Images) The Indiana General Assembly has an unprecedented opportunity to implement the most promising educational...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments
Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, speaking to fellow Republicans in a closed door meeting. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) After more than hour behind closed doors, a bloc of Ohio Republicans led by state Rep. Derek Merrin, Monclova Twp., trooped through the Ohio Statehouse. The faction — thirty-odd lawmakers who wound...
Comments / 0