WMTW
Maine legislators propose emergency funding to boost pay for attorneys doing public defense work
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of private attorneys in Maine who are willing to represent criminal defendants who can't afford an attorney is at a new low, and now a bipartisan pair legislators have a plan to fix that. "Public defense is key to our overall justice system," Republican...
Maine Governor Mills Releases Largest Ever Budget Proposal
Maine Governor Janet Mills has just released her budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget is the largest in Maine state history, at a total of $10.3 billion. Mills also presented a supplemental budget for this current budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Mills says her budget is balanced and she will not raise taxes or touch the Rainy Day Fund.
So How Did Maine’s Legal Weed Sales Fare in 2022 Compared to 2021?
It only took 4 years for the state to figure it out. Most of you may remember, and if you don't it's because you enjoyed too much of it... But in 2016, Maine initially passed a recreational cannabis law, making it legal to possess certain amounts of cannabis. We'd had a robust, if not slightly comical, medical cannabis program for years leading up to this moment.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers
So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?
Legislators might reconsider how second homeowners pay property taxes. In more than a third of towns, they pay a lower rate than primary residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit
Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
manchesterinklink.com
“Two governors for the price of one” proposal gets hearing
CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire legislators heard arguments in favor of a constitutional amendment that would introduce a lieutenant governor to New Hampshire’s state government. Currently New Hampshire is one of only five states along with Arizona, Maine, Oregon and Wyoming that does not have a...
newsfromthestates.com
Reforms to drug policy and policing top criminal justice docket this session
The beginning of the 2023 legislative session marks the return of several major proposed criminal justice measures, as advocates hope to make significant changes to the state’s drug laws while also pursuing reforms to policing and incarceration in Maine. Much of the legislation that will be considered this year...
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine
A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
wabi.tv
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54,000 checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
wabi.tv
Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
newsfromthestates.com
State agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, Sunset Commission finds
Electrical workers repair a power line in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021, during a winter storm that caused massive blackouts across Texas. The state Sunset Advisory Commission says the agency that oversees the power grid needs more resources to help prevent a similar disaster. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Stimulus money still available to Maine residents
Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
newsfromthestates.com
From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by the sun on the morning of Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Each year, members of the Alaska Legislature introduce hundreds of bills. They’re all listed on the Legislature’s website, alongside a bunch of other information, including who’s sponsored it, and as the bills get heard by legislative committees, more information about the bills gets added.
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
penbaypilot.com
2023 Chairwoman announced for Maine Insurance Agents Association’s Young Agents Committee
CAMDEN — Meesha Luce, CPIA, ACSR, a personal insurance account executive at Allen Insurance and Financial, is the 2023 chairwoman of the Maine Insurance Agents Association’s Young Agents Committee. A member of the MIAA Young Agents Committee since 2013, Luce was named the MIAA Young Professional of the...
FAA Computer Failure Impacts Flights Nationwide, Including Maine
Flights have resumed, but travelers were warned to expect delays throughout the day. Original story follows... Just as people were starting to recover from, and forget, the flight backups that happened over the Christmas Holiday, we are getting word that an FAA computer failure is causing more trouble for flyers.
